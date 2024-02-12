Aston Martin Vantage is reshaped and revitalised for a new generation

Just as the Aston Martin DB12 represented a thorough overhaul of the Aston Martin DB11, rather than being an all-new car from the ground up, this newest version of the Vantage takes the 2018 model and gives it a thorough shaking down.

A more muscular stance defines the 2024 Vantage (Image credit: Aston Martin)

New for 2024 and absolutely, categorically and undeniably the last (volume) all-ICE sports car to be produced by the storied British manufacturer, the new Aston Martin Vantage follows the company’s time-honoured process of refining, refining, refining, inside and out, until the end result is as near perfect as can be.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage

The new Vantage retains the perfect proportions of its predecessor (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston calls this the ‘definitive front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car’, a description of an enduring engineering package that won’t mean much to drivers weaned on EVs. But a fair proportion of Aston owners are resolutely old school in their outlook, and although this Vantage is the most technologically advanced car ever to bear the name, the most important part is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine and perfect 50:50 weight balance.

New LED lights are part of the Vantage's exterior styling update (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Vantage name returned to the Aston Martin line-up with the Vantage V8 in 2005, reviving a badge that was first deployed on the 1951 DB2 Vantage. Since then, it has become shorthand for the most sporting and compact car in the company’s line-up, a strict two-seater pitched at enthusiast drivers. Alongside the Vantage road cars, Aston Martin has developed a highly successful racing variant, run by both the factory and private teams, latterly in the GT3 championships.

A new driver-focused interior changes the appeal of the Vantage (Image credit: Aston Martin)

This heavily refreshed model has a lot to live up to and a big legacy to leave, for it is undoubtedly the last Vantage to ever be purely petrol-powered. For a lot of diehard Aston fans, that’s a good reason to mourn, even though this machine goes out at the very peak of its powers (including a top speed of 202mph and 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds).

Aston Martin Vantage interior (Image credit: Aston Martin)

More importantly for future models, the interior architecture and infotainment system has been given a very welcome overhaul. The interior was the biggest downside to the earlier car, and Aston has taken the layout and tech from its DB12 and deployed it to very good effect in this smaller car.

The interior has been completely transformed (Image credit: Aston Martin)

There are big changes outside as well, even though the basic architecture and proportions haven’t altered. The new Vantage gets Aston’s current grille and headlight design, as well as a more curvaceous and muscular body shape. It evokes the stance and presence of Aston’s earlier One-77 hypercar, which can only be a good thing.

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage (Image credit: Aston Martin)

We'll be getting behind the refreshed steering wheel of this important machine in due course and report back on how Aston Martin is evolving for changing times.

