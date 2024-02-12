Aston Martin Vantage is reshaped and revitalised for a new generation
The Aston Martin Vantage is a sports car with an authentic racing heritage, now upgraded and enhanced with new styling and fresh interiors
Just as the Aston Martin DB12 represented a thorough overhaul of the Aston Martin DB11, rather than being an all-new car from the ground up, this newest version of the Vantage takes the 2018 model and gives it a thorough shaking down.
New for 2024 and absolutely, categorically and undeniably the last (volume) all-ICE sports car to be produced by the storied British manufacturer, the new Aston Martin Vantage follows the company’s time-honoured process of refining, refining, refining, inside and out, until the end result is as near perfect as can be.
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
Aston calls this the ‘definitive front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car’, a description of an enduring engineering package that won’t mean much to drivers weaned on EVs. But a fair proportion of Aston owners are resolutely old school in their outlook, and although this Vantage is the most technologically advanced car ever to bear the name, the most important part is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine and perfect 50:50 weight balance.
The Vantage name returned to the Aston Martin line-up with the Vantage V8 in 2005, reviving a badge that was first deployed on the 1951 DB2 Vantage. Since then, it has become shorthand for the most sporting and compact car in the company’s line-up, a strict two-seater pitched at enthusiast drivers. Alongside the Vantage road cars, Aston Martin has developed a highly successful racing variant, run by both the factory and private teams, latterly in the GT3 championships.
This heavily refreshed model has a lot to live up to and a big legacy to leave, for it is undoubtedly the last Vantage to ever be purely petrol-powered. For a lot of diehard Aston fans, that’s a good reason to mourn, even though this machine goes out at the very peak of its powers (including a top speed of 202mph and 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds).
More importantly for future models, the interior architecture and infotainment system has been given a very welcome overhaul. The interior was the biggest downside to the earlier car, and Aston has taken the layout and tech from its DB12 and deployed it to very good effect in this smaller car.
There are big changes outside as well, even though the basic architecture and proportions haven’t altered. The new Vantage gets Aston’s current grille and headlight design, as well as a more curvaceous and muscular body shape. It evokes the stance and presence of Aston’s earlier One-77 hypercar, which can only be a good thing.
We'll be getting behind the refreshed steering wheel of this important machine in due course and report back on how Aston Martin is evolving for changing times.
Aston Martin Vantage, deliveries from Q2 2024, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
