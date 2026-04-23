When Morgan launched the Supersport this time last year it was clearly onto a winner. A complete overhaul of the enduring Morgan form factor, the Supersport distilled the ethos of the brand into a beautiful whole that could satisfy traditionalists without scaring off newcomers who wanted a touch more refinement.

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The Morgan Supersport was also a delight to drive, retaining something of the raw analogue quality of the original cars and their combination of precise steering, ample power and ultra-light bodywork (the kerb weight is just 1,170kg). Now, however, there’s a new option for the even more power-hungry. This is the new Morgan Supersport 400, announced today (23 April 2026) as the new fleet flagship – and most powerful production Morgan ever.

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

As the name implies, the Supersport 400 broaches the 400hp limit, the very time this ceiling has been reached in the company’s long history. Whilst 400hp doesn’t seem like much in the electric age, when a family EV can have more twice that, nothing beats the Morgan’s addictive on-road manners, classic two-seater layout and evocative sight and sound.

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The mechanical components of the Supersport have been thoroughly overhauled to take the car into this new performance bracket. Power comes through the latest BMW B58 ‘O1’ inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine, along with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox (for the first time in the company’s long partnership with BMW, the 400 manages to get an optional bespoke aluminium gear knob, instead of the standard BMW unit). Zero to 62 is reached in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180mph.

New 19" wheels are part of the Morgan Supersport 400 upgrade (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The optional Dynamic Handling Pack is now standard equipment and the car sits on lightweight forged 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels. An all-new exhaust system has also been developed, while externally there are subtle changes to the Supersport body, including lowered bodywork and new front wing vents. Underneath it all sits Morgan’s advanced CXV aluminium platform, upon which a traditional ash frame is used to shape the bodywork.

Morgan Supersport 400 dashboard (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The snug but richly romantic cabin is also upgraded, with new Alcantara finishes, bespoke dials by Caerbont and new personalisation options. According to Morgan’s CDO Jonathan Wells, ‘Supersport 400 also plays an important role in the continued development of our Colour, Material and Finish strategy, as we expand our in-house expertise and explore more considered ways to express materiality within our cars, bringing to life the visions of our customers.’

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Morgan Supersport 400 (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Morgan Supersport 400, from £112,965, Morgan-Motor.com, @MorganMotor

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