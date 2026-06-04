Enter the HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, a high-performance laptop with very familiar branding

Another electric Ferrari has broken cover, only this one is rather less controversial than the Luce. Developed in collaboration with tech giants HP, the limited-edition HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC showcases the Italian manufacturer’s genius at cross-genre pollination and brand extension.

The HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC is a high-performance touch screen laptop (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

The HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC is basically a fancy laptop, albeit one that’s been given a light dusting of material magic to go with the top-rated onboard technology. It’s billed as an AI PC because of the power beneath the bright red casing is deemed powerful enough to handle the many calculations required for complex on-device AI models.

The Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H comes with Intel Arc B390 graphicsi ii and provides up to 180 TOPS – that’s Trillions or Tera Operations per Second, an increasingly common performance metric in the AI era.

HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

That’s the power under the hood. Where has the rest of the Ferrari design input gone? The colour is an obvious giveaway, as is the prancing horse logo on the keyboard, but HP and Ferrari are stressing this isn’t a simple question of add-on branding – although the launch announcement ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will tap into one of the company’s biggest media focal points of the year.

HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

Ferrari’s own Design Studio worked on the casing, alongside HP's industrial designers and engineers, and this particular piece of technology has elicited warm words from both parties. ‘This notebook is a true reflection of how Ferrari and HP set a cutting-edge manufacturing technology, where advanced material engineering and craftsmanship converge into a unique, uncompromising expression of performance, precision, innovation and refined design,’ says Ferraris’ Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni. For their part, HP describe the laptop as ‘a testament to what can be achieved when two industry leaders combine their expertise.’

HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

So far, so par for the course with such a collab. Limiting production to just 4,999 units will certainly tap into the Ferrari customer’s desire for exclusivity regardless of the product in question. Even but the attention to detail is worth mentioning, from the custom packaging to the use of carbon fibre and Corning’s Gorilla Glass in the case, and an illuminated glass palm rest and haptic touchpad boundary.

HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

The finish used on the CNC-milled chassis is Rosso Magma, one of many signature reds in the Ferrari palette. Elements like the three-dimensional louvered vent design for cooling the chips are rather tenuously linked to the cooling and aerodynamic systems found in a car.

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The airflow under the HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

The screen itself is a 3K Tandem OLED+ touch display with the red theme shining through in the individually backlit keyboard (although any colour can be selected by the user). Ferrari owners will also relish the Poltrona Frau leather sleeve, the same material used on the interior of modern Ferraris. As for the price, that’s another point of familiarity that won’t put off fans of the prancing horse.

The HP x Scuderia Ferrari AI PC is exquisitely packaged and presented (Image credit: HP x Ferrari)

HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, $5,599, HP.com, Ferrari.com