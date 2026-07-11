Mytheresa sets sail, taking over a mega-yacht on the French Riviera

This past December, the German fashion e-retailer Mytheresa inaugurated its Maison Mytheresa concept with a Wes Anderson-esque ‘concierge’ in the historic ski resort, St Moritz. The ephemeral space, which ran throughout the ski season, was less store than private members’ club – a space for Mytheresa’s clients to gather for various activities, from styling sessions, talks and trunk shows to cookie-making classes (or simply indulge in Laurent-Perrier and Oona Caviar, who provided the refreshments). ‘An intimate escape into the Mytheresa lifestyle,’ the brand called it at the time.

Maison Mytheresa docks in the French Riviera

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

This summer, Mytheresa’s travels continued with the second iteration of Maison Mytheresa, taking over a mega-yacht on the French Riviera this June (after all, its top-spending clients likely winter in the mountains before heading to the Med for the summer months). Continuing a collaboration with Studio Boum – a London-based agency responsible for some of the fashion industry’s most memorable scenography – the yacht was reimagined as a private club, featuring vivid Mytheresa yellow parasols and sun loungers, branded life rings, fans and pool toys, as well as an edit of the retailer’s fashion offering scattered about the various rooms.

Like the first Maison Mytheresa, the two-week residency – which saw the yacht anchor at Saint-Tropez harbour and the Yacht Club de Monaco – featured a series of talks, trunk shows and parties, with involvement from brands including Missoni, Saman Amel, Roberto Cavalli and Aquazurra, among others.

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

‘Maison Mytheresa reflects our ambition to redefine luxury retail through unforgettable experiences that bring together fashion, culture and community,’ Mytheresa CEO Francis Belin tells Wallpaper*. ‘With this second edition, we are building on the success of our St Moritz edition, creating a travelling destination where clients can discover exceptional brands, connect with inspiring people and engage with Mytheresa in a way that feels personal, emotional and uniquely memorable.’

Elsewhere this summer, Mytheresa returns to the Hamptons with ‘Mytheresa Out East’, promising an escape from New York City with a customised Airstream that will travel around the East Coast locale, from now until August 6. The vintage trailer’s interior has been designed by Lulu and George, while guests attending the private shopping appointments on board will each get a floral display to take away in a Ginori 1735 vase.

mytheresa.com

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

(Image credit: Mytheresa)

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