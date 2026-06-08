Inspired by l’arte di viaggiare, or ‘the art of travel’, Ginori 1735 has partnered with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to bring its world of porcelain artistry and Italian design to an outdoor hospitality setting for the first time. Aboard the intimate Evrima yacht, Ginori Terrace unfolds across three interconnected open-air spaces, all anchored by the Florentine house’s Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection.

All aboard the Ginori Terrace

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ginori 1735)

Created in collaboration with British artist Luke Edward Hall, the collection reinterprets Greco-Roman mythology through an imaginative cast of gods, sea creatures and maritime motifs. Rendered in Hall’s distinctive freehand style, the designs appear across centrepiece plates, mugs, coffee and tea services, framed by meander borders and a Mediterranean palette. The same visual language extends throughout the collaboration, informing everything from custom outdoor textiles and bespoke furnishings to a limited-edition cocktail programme.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ginori 1735)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ginori 1735)

Ginori 1735’s signature Azzurro palette brings a sense of coastal serenity to The Pool House, where soft blues and deep teals wash across the all-day dining venue. Upholstered loungers, umbrellas, cushions and towels continue the narrative across the deck. At the open-air restaurant Mistral, the atmosphere shifts with the warmth of the Mandarino palette, where coral, apricot and blush tones echo the changing colours of the horizon. Elsewhere, Marina adopts the vibrant Zafferano colourway, with saffron-hued textiles and furnishings bringing a distinctly Italian exuberance to the waterfront setting.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ginori 1735)

‘At Ginori 1735, we view luxury hospitality as a natural extension of our craftsmanship, where design enhances the experience of travel and gathering. Il Viaggio di Nettuno expresses this vision, bringing a narrative inspired by the sea and discovery into a refined onboard setting,’ says Mehdi Benabadji, chief executive officer of Ginori 1735.

Select pieces from the Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection are also available for purchase at Evrima’s The Boutique or via the Ginori 1735 website.