Who would think a fridge could be cute and collectable? Well, Rocco’s smart fridge got that bit more exciting thanks to a limited-edition collaboration with Gohar World. The viral mini fridge company (which teamed up with New York’s renowned Kat’z Deli on a limited edition in 2025) has revealed a new version in a sleek piano-black finish, chosen to merge into any setting as a piece of furniture.

Rocco, which specialises in high-tech, temperature-controlled drinks fridges, aims to make ‘every day a mini celebration’. This makes it a perfect partner for sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar – founders of Gohar World – known for their whimsical tabletop settings and design pieces crafted for entertaining.

Gohar World's mini fridge for Rocco

The Rocco Fridge in Mirror Black

The special version of The Rocco Fridge is finished in Mirror Black, a first of its kind for the brand. To achieve its ultra-reflective surface, each fridge undergoes an automotive finishing process, including premium lacquer, ceramic coating, three-stage polishing, and a final wax.

The Gohar sisters with the new fridge (Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco and Gohar World)

If you’re familiar with the Gohar universe, you’ll know the sisters are not afraid to have fun. And in true Gohar World form, the collaboration extends beyond the fridge. Each appliance includes a pair of champagne coupes, designed exclusively by Gohar World and Rocco.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco and Gohar World)

‘As a rule, I always keep a bottle of chilled champagne at home ready for any unexpected guests,’ says the former Wallpaper* guest editor, Laila Gohar.

The Mirror Black Super Smart Fridge is $2,295, including two exclusive Gohar World & Rocco Champagne Coupes. Available in very limited quantities beginning 14 July 2026 at roccofridge.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco and Gohar World)