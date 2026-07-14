Gohar World’s mini fridge is designed for hosting – and comes with matching champagne coupes
Smart appliance brand Rocco has teamed up with Gohar World on a mirror-black drinks fridge that pays homage to unexpected entertaining
Who would think a fridge could be cute and collectable? Well, Rocco’s smart fridge got that bit more exciting thanks to a limited-edition collaboration with Gohar World. The viral mini fridge company (which teamed up with New York’s renowned Kat’z Deli on a limited edition in 2025) has revealed a new version in a sleek piano-black finish, chosen to merge into any setting as a piece of furniture.
Rocco, which specialises in high-tech, temperature-controlled drinks fridges, aims to make ‘every day a mini celebration’. This makes it a perfect partner for sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar – founders of Gohar World – known for their whimsical tabletop settings and design pieces crafted for entertaining.
Gohar World's mini fridge for Rocco
The special version of The Rocco Fridge is finished in Mirror Black, a first of its kind for the brand. To achieve its ultra-reflective surface, each fridge undergoes an automotive finishing process, including premium lacquer, ceramic coating, three-stage polishing, and a final wax.
If you’re familiar with the Gohar universe, you’ll know the sisters are not afraid to have fun. And in true Gohar World form, the collaboration extends beyond the fridge. Each appliance includes a pair of champagne coupes, designed exclusively by Gohar World and Rocco.
‘As a rule, I always keep a bottle of chilled champagne at home ready for any unexpected guests,’ says the former Wallpaper* guest editor, Laila Gohar.
The Mirror Black Super Smart Fridge is $2,295, including two exclusive Gohar World & Rocco Champagne Coupes. Available in very limited quantities beginning 14 July 2026 at roccofridge.com
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.