There’s a moment – fleeting, almost imperceptible – when you step into a truly great bar or restaurant and feel the world outside dissolve. It’s not just the lighting, or the music, or even the promise of what’s to come in the glass. It’s something deeper, something quieter. A sense that you are being looked after in a way that feels both effortless and profound. In the West, we’ve grown accustomed to calling this ‘service’. In Japan, they call it something else entirely.

They call it hospitality, though even that word feels like a blunt instrument when set against the precision of the Japanese concept of omotenashi: a philosophy that elevates the act of caring for a guest into an art form. To understand it properly, you must recalibrate your expectations. Because what Japan offers, whether in a tiny Ginza cocktail den or a centuries-old Kyoto ryokan, is not hospitality as performance, but hospitality as devotion.

The ritual of care

Little Smith bar in Ginza, Tokyo (Image credit: Little Smith Bar)

Walk into a high-end cocktail bar in Tokyo and you’ll notice something immediately: silence, or at least a reverent hush. Not the awkward quiet of an empty room, but the composed stillness of a place where every movement has intention. The bartender doesn’t greet you with exuberance or forced familiarity. Instead, there’s a nod, measured, respectful. You are acknowledged, not overwhelmed. The experience begins not with noise, but with observation.

And this is where Western hospitality often falters. We’ve grown used to equating warmth with volume, friendliness with informality. In doing so, we’ve lost sight of the idea that true hospitality might be less about expression and more about attention.

In Japan, the bartender watches. They notice how you sit, how you hold the menu, whether you glance more often at the whisky selection or the citrus garnishes. Recommendations are not delivered; they are arrived at.

It’s a subtle dance, and one that requires not just skill, but discipline.

The craft beneath the surface

Little Smith (Image credit: Little Smith)

This discipline is rooted in a broader cultural framework, one that finds expression in everything from cuisine to craftsmanship. Two concepts are particularly instructive here: monozukuri and kaizen.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monozukuri speaks to the spirit of making, of pursuing perfection through dedication to process. It’s the reason a sushi chef might spend a decade mastering rice before touching fish, or why a bartender will practice the same stirring motion thousands of times until it becomes second nature. Kaizen, meanwhile, is the philosophy of continuous improvement. Not grand reinvention, but incremental refinement. A slightly clearer ice cube. A marginally smoother pour. A garnish placed half a centimetre more precisely.

Witness this first-hand in Ginza's fabulously compact Apollo bar or, at the opposite end of the scale, the positively cavernous Little Smith, complete with its high vaulted ceilings, and it all makes complete sense.

Together, these ideas form the artistic backbone of Japanese hospitality. They ensure that what appears effortless is, in fact, the result of relentless pursuit.

The quiet majesty of artistic blending

Actor Anna Sawai, global ambassador for Hibiki whisky (Image credit: HIBIKI)

It's these hallowed principles that also underpin the foundations of Hibiki – the Japanese blended whisky launched by Suntory back in 1987. Today, Hibiki, with its distinctive 24-sided bottle (representing the 24 different Japanese seasons), has become a global phenomenon, largely thanks to its distinct yet subtle house style: fresh, vibrant and citrus-led, with a delicate wisp of smokiness sitting alongside a richer, more complex sherry-cask driven maltiness. It is as effortlessly drinkable over a hand-carved ice block as it is mixed into a tall, refreshing highball – arguably the serve, which best demonstrates why Hibiki has been one of the foundations of Japanese bar hospitality for four decades.

Hanasaki Manjiro (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

To understand why Japanese whisky has evolved into the cherished and revered spirit it is today requires a speedy excursion on the Shinkansen, outside of the bustling hum of Tokyo, to the altogether more serene landscape of the Kansai Plains, home to the Yamazaki distillery.

Esprit C Kei restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

There’s something ethereal about the light here: a clarity and brilliance – a literal luminescence, if you like – that doesn’t seem to exist anywhere else. It’s most noticeable as you pass by the densely wooded areas, interspersed by a tapestry of sprawling green and crops of tiny houses, as you blast towards Kyoto. It's something that Ian Fleming also noticed when writing his Bond classic, You Only Live Twice, back in the early 1960s, reflecting on how remarkable Japanese whisky was – years ahead of any other commentators: ‘Apparently, you only make good whisky where you can take good photographs... something to do with the effect of the clear light on the alcohol...’

Esprit C Kei (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Today, as the same sunlight streams into the stillhouse at Yamazaki, it bounces off an odd copper menagerie of varying shapes and sizes. Each still vital in creating the different, distinct styles of spirit that go into the Hibiki blend, which is then gently coaxed into becoming a whisky after years spent ageing in a variety of different American and European oak cask types: ex-sherry butts, bourbon barrels, French wine barriques, capacious 500-litre puncheons and – perhaps the most important of all – rare casks made from mizunara oak, an unique Asian strain, which brings a distinctive incense-like aroma to the resulting whisky.

Suntory Yamazaki Distillery (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

The blending of Hibiki is not just whisky creation. Seeing it first-hand feels like a philosophy in liquid form. It embodies the Japanese approach to harmony: balance over bravado, subtlety over spectacle. Where Scotch whisky often celebrates the individuality of a single malt, Hibiki leans into the art of blending. It is about creating something greater than the sum of its parts, a seamless integration of flavours that unfold gently, revealing layers over time.

Suntory Yamazaki Distillery (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Artistry is something that runs deep within the dynasty of Suntory. Family member and former master blender Keizo Saji was a patron of Japanese arts and founded the Suntory Symphony Hall in Tokyo exactly 40 years ago. Suntory has also been instrumental in helping to preserve the ancient art of handmade washi paper, working with acclaimed artist Eriko Horiki and her creative studio since the Hibiki brand was founded, to provide the beautifully textured labels adorning bottles of the more premium age statement blends.

An artist at work at kimono house Chiso (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

However, Suntory's latest artistic collaboration might just be its most ambitious step yet into Japan's rich and deeply cultural artistic history.

The Chiso kimono house can trace its roots back to 1555 and has been meticulously crafting silk kimonos for high-profile clients throughout its 470 years. Today, is it arguably one of Japan's most respected family-run artisan companies, still operating from the same base in Kyoto. The house has historically designed and created pieces for the Japanese royal family and was one of the first companies to promote its craft internationally as Japan’s Renaissance developed globally in the late 1880s. Around this time, the hierarchy of designs, once limited by royal status, became less significant and consumers of all stature could afford beautiful handmade creations.

Chiso has over 20,000 pieces in its archives, including textiles and designs from the Shogun period, which are now considered national treasures. It was a handful of these historic designs that provided the inspiration to create a one-off, bespoke, hand-painted kimono for Hibiki, which has taken a year to complete. Bespoke kimono design involves 20 separate processes, each one requiring a specific master of their craft. Chiso produces only a dozen bespoke designs a year (each one starting at around three million yen – £14,000) and has over 300 specialised silk painters, embroiderers and illustrators to call upon. Translating the outline designs onto silk requires a specific natural blue flower ink, which disappears once the piece is completed, requiring a month of solid work, by hand.

The finished kimono for Hibiki will be worn by the whisky brand’s global ambassador, Japanese actress Anna Sawai, but first, it will be displayed at JFK airport, as part of an installation to celebrate the opening of the airport's new terminal in June 2026.

Designs at Chiso (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Culinary Echoes

Okura hotel, Tokyo (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

The parallels between such ornate craftsmanship and Japanese cuisine are impossible to ignore. Consider the intricate patterns of the kimono, where every thread, every dye, is chosen with intention. These are not merely aesthetic pursuits. They are artistic expressions that place value on precision, patience, and respect for materials.

In the culinary realm, this manifests itself in dishes that appear deceptively simple. A visit to Kyoto's multi-award-winning restaurant Tempura Matsu or the deeply traditional Hanasaki Manjiro perfectly articulates how a piece of sashimi, an ornately cut tofu cake, or a perfectly grilled skewer of yakitori is the result of years, sometimes decades, of refinement.

So where does this leave us, as Western diners and drinkers?

It would be easy – and perhaps comforting – to frame Japanese hospitality as an exotic ideal, something to admire from afar but not necessarily replicate. But that would be a mistake.

Because the truth is, we haven’t lost the capacity for genuine hospitality. We’ve simply allowed it to be overshadowed by speed, efficiency, and the relentless pursuit of scale.

In many Western establishments, the focus has shifted from how something is done to how quickly it can be done. Service becomes transactional. Interactions become scripted. The guest becomes a client, rather than an individual to be cared for.

Japan offers a different perspective.

It reminds us that hospitality is not a checklist, but a mindset. That excellence is not achieved through shortcuts, but through sustained effort. And that the smallest details – an ice cube, a gesture, a moment of silence – can have the greatest impact.

Neil Ridley stayed at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo (okura.com) and the Mitsui Hotel in Kyoto (marriott.com)