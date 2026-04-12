Where confectionary meets considered design, it is no wonder Barnaby has taken over London since its first opening in Covent Garden in 2024. The chocolate bar shop which was founded by Barney Goff, who also runs the cinnamon bun shop Buns From Home, offers a range of made-in-house chocolate bars, which are inspired by childhood classics. Now, following openings on Charing Cross Road in 2024 and Bow Lane in the City in 2025, Barnaby is welcomed to Mount Street in Mayfair.

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

Much like the original store, creative direction and interior design was led by London-based designer Tom Morris of Morrisstudio. Like with all stores the warm honey-like yellow hues are at the focal point, coupled with dark wood panelling which adds a midcentury touch.

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

‘Our concept for the brand was always to tweak the overarching aesthetic for each retail space so that they look and feel different,’ explains Morris. ‘There are some unifying elements to each shop, like dark wood panelling. Where the aesthetic of the Covent Garden or the City shop were both inspired by Arts and Crafts detailing (like the tenon and tusk joints), we were thinking of 1970s design here: stainless steel trims, olive green fitted carpet, Arne Jacobsen stools, leather counters and a 6ft long ceiling lightbox (very disco). The original branding by Irving & Co does a great job of unifying things across each unit.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

Luxury chocolate with a disco flair seems like the ultimate combination, however the design studio made sure to stay away from a full blown Saturday Night Fever, keeping it unified within the store's context. Looking towards classic Mayfair specialist shops Morrisstudio looked to the traditional perfumiers, confectioners, and even cigar shops that once occupied sites on Mount Street.

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

For Morris, he particularly reflected on a shoe shop he ventured to as a child, telling Wallpaper*, ‘I remember from childhood the shoe shop’s carpet and the wood panelling. We wanted to create a sense of theatre and it felt appropriate. A handmade, tailored service but neither too kitsch or too historical.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

A six metre long bespoke ceiling lightbox, antique light fittings and walnut wood are an ode to the 1970s. As with previous stores arts and crafts traditions are present in the antique marquetry panels showing traditional British scenes of fields, plough horses and timber-framed houses.

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

(Image credit: Courtesy Morrisstudio and Jasper Fry)

However, unlike previous shops, Barnaby Mount Street will offer a make-your-own bar service. Pick your base, middle and topping and then watch your custom bar go through the chocolate machine, it is then beautifully boxed up and ready to take home. Says Morris, ‘Mayfair was historically known for this type of bespoke retail, especially on Mount Street with its history of perfumiers, cigar shops and shoemakers, and this new concept was created to imbue that. ‘

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With a retro backdrop, and bespoke chocolate bars, the shop is an ode to the UK’s retail heyday and the classic British style found at the Mount Street address.