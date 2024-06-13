Sink your teeth into Barnaby bars, your favourite childhood chocolate reinvented with a gourmet flair

Chocolate might not be the answer to all of your problems, but it certainly makes your day all that bit sweeter- and Barnaby is on a mission to do just that. The new chocolate bar shop nestled in the core of Covent Garden and designed by London-based Morrisstudio, offers a range of made-in-house chocolate bars drawing inspiration from childhood favourites.

Step inside Barnaby in Covent Garden

(Image credit: Morris Studio)

Although Barnaby is a new addition to the London food scene, founder Barney Goff is somewhat of a confectionary connoisseur, most recognised for his cinnamon bun shop Buns From Home, which now spans 15 locations across London. Now venturing into the world of chocolate, Barnaby offers a bespoke set of chocolate bars carefully handcrafted in store, with each bar finished with individual branding.

(Image credit: Morris Studio)

Sink your teeth into a variety of flavours, from ‘TipTap’, which is peanut butter, salted caramel, and peanut crunch, ‘Cinema’, a blend of popcorn and toffee, while ‘Matchstick’ is a blend of s’mores, chocolate ganache and torched marshmallows. Other options include ‘Noisy’, consisting of white chocolate, hazelnuts and pretzels, and ‘Dollar’, which is based on a millionaire shortcake.

(Image credit: Morris Studio)

The sleek branding is replicated throughout the interior of the store. Morrisstudio were asked to create a space which replicated the Edwardian town of Bournville (one could argue the birthplace of iconic British chocolate), with touches of brown oak interiors and copper patina.

A bespoke-tiled floor lines the space, which is a playful nod to bars lined-up and ready to be smothered in chocolate. The façade of the building was constructed by architects Built Works, who embraced the traditional tusk and tenon joints as a display for the chocolate to be presented to passers by.

(Image credit: Morris Studio)

Upon stepping inside, the store feels like a time capsule, yet with an effortless modern flair. With glazes based on the palette of 1930s Bournville tourism posters, and a blend of Victorian signage with post-war Americana typography, it is an amalgamation that surprisingly compliments and represents the brand in a niche and sophisticated way, a feast for all of the senses.



barnabybars.com

morrisstudio.co.uk

(Image credit: Morris Studio)