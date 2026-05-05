As Barnaby Barford shows new work in London, we look back to his takeover of the Wallpaper* fashion pages
Barnaby Barford is presenting a new exhibition at David Gill gallery. To mark the occasion, we revisit the fashionably dressed figurines he made for us almost two decades ago
In London, Barnaby Barford is marking 20 years of collaboration with David Gill gallery. The artist's distinctive, subversive eye and sharp wit is evident in the exhibition ‘We Are Where We Are’, which unites 35 ceramic sculptures and large-scale drawings.
Barford's sculptures using found porcelain figures put an absurdist spin on contemporary dialogue, considering everything from queueing to pharmaceuticals and rampant consumerism. ‘I’m interested in apathy and impotence in the face of chaos,' he says, 'and in the quiet nihilism of just carrying on, being swept along by forces larger than yourself.'
To celebrate Barford’s exhibition, we are revisiting the November 2007 issue of Wallpaper*, when we invited the artist to bring our fashion pages to life in his own inimitable style. Figurines have never been so well dressed. Enjoy!
Barnaby Barford for Wallpaper*
Barnaby Barford is showing new work at David Gill gallery until 30 May 2026, davidgillgallery.com
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Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.