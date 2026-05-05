As Barnaby Barford shows new work in London, we look back to his takeover of the Wallpaper* fashion pages

Barnaby Barford is presenting a new exhibition at David Gill gallery. To mark the occasion, we revisit the fashionably dressed figurines he made for us almost two decades ago

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In the November 2007 issue of Wallpaper*, Barnaby Barford brought our fashion pages to life. Barford’s figurines wear Dolce & Gabbana (left) and Louis Vuitton (right)
(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

In London, Barnaby Barford is marking 20 years of collaboration with David Gill gallery. The artist's distinctive, subversive eye and sharp wit is evident in the exhibition ‘We Are Where We Are, which unites 35 ceramic sculptures and large-scale drawings.

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Ascension is a new work by Barnaby Barford, currently on show at David Gill gallery

(Image credit: Barnbay Barford x David Gill gallery)

Barford's sculptures using found porcelain figures put an absurdist spin on contemporary dialogue, considering everything from queueing to pharmaceuticals and rampant consumerism. ‘I’m interested in apathy and impotence in the face of chaos,' he says, 'and in the quiet nihilism of just carrying on, being swept along by forces larger than yourself.'

To celebrate Barford’s exhibition, we are revisiting the November 2007 issue of Wallpaper*, when we invited the artist to bring our fashion pages to life in his own inimitable style. Figurines have never been so well dressed. Enjoy!

Barnaby Barford for Wallpaper*

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Barford’s figurine wears Missoni, from Wallpaper* November 2007

(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

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The artist’s take on Versace, from Wallpaper* November 2007

(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

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A Gucci-clad pair, from Wallpaper* November 2007

(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

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Christian Dior (as it was then), from Wallpaper* November 2007

(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

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Barford does Prada, from Wallpaper* November 2007

(Image credit: Fashion: Sophie Dean and Sébastien Clivaz. Photography: Theo Cook)

Barnaby Barford is showing new work at David Gill gallery until 30 May 2026, davidgillgallery.com

Hannah Silver
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.