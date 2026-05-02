The archetypal British landscape is often imagined as rolling green hills, patchworked with fields and persistently damp. Describing any part of the UK as a 'desert' would seem inconceivable. Yet, a shingle beach on the Kent headland of Dungenessis regularly declared just that – the UK’s only desert. The Special Protection Area has an eerie, apocalyptic feel. It’s a location the architects of Hollaway Studio have often worked with and a perfect setting for their latest project, Westview, a new Dungeness house.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

Tour a coastal Dungeness house

Nestled in this architecturally distinctive landscape, which is peppered with abandoned fishermen’s shacks, lighthouses, and Second World War sound mirrors (large concrete structures conceived to detect aircraft), the new house – a reimagining of an existing cottage – was composed to be in tune with its setting, shaped by isolation.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

Hollaway Studio is a deft hand at working in the area. Past completions here include Pobble House, which has gradually matured into the landscape. Westview is the practice's newest completion, and will soon be joined by Windwhistle, the conversion of a historic railway carriage into a dwelling. Through such case studies, the firm has developed a style that responds specifically to the local surroundings.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

Westview is located on the edge of the Dungeness Estate. From here, visitors can enjoy uninterrupted views that unfold across the western horizon. Looking at the building’s original framework, the architects decided to keep its existing bones and instead improve the interior orientation and space. Surrounding outbuildings were woven into the design, which features a humble, sturdy façade primed to withstand the coastal elements.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

Materiality reflects the building’s context. Charred and treated timber, finished with a white coating, nods to the appearance of the previous cottage. This chalky-coloured exterior is paired with corrugated metal and Corten steel elements, which are functional while also providing a contemporary touch. The flooring, which extends across the living spaces, is a salt-and-pepper concrete floor and acts as a continuation of the shingle beach itself.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

While its location can offer artistic inspiration through its raw and rugged nature, Dungeness can be a hit-or-miss location that challenges the visitor. Still, Westview brings a considered, contemporary interpretation to its distinctive environment, bridging history and geography, and showcasing how developing a deep understanding of a place can yield impressive results.

(Image credit: Charles Hosea)

‘With Westview, we retained the silhouette and footprint of the original building but completely rethought how it engages with the landscape,’ says Guy Hollaway, founder of his namesake studio. ‘The result is a house that feels both protective and open. It is grounded in the vernacular, but unmistakably contemporary.’

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