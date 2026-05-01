In our new monthly series, we highlight the products, places and experiences we’ve bookmarked – and that you won’t want to miss.

Spring in London is without equal. This May, our editors plan to make the most of it, plotting days around alfresco interludes on the city's reopened terraces. Yet spring also stirs a desire to roam: in Oxford, the Ashmolean Museum has launched an exhibition about florals, while a quick hop to Paris promises a Pedro Almodóvar extravaganza. For those with Europe in their sights, the Venice Biennale opens to the public on 9 May. Long haul, the USA is marking its 250th anniversary this year, with no shortage of pomp and pageantry to accompany it.

At home and abroad, here is what to know about and see this month.

The exhibition: ‘In Bloom’, Ashmolean Museum

(Image credit: Ashmolean Museum)

Ellie Stathaki, architecture & environment director

I am heading to Oxford this month to visit ‘In Bloom’ at the Ashmolean Museum. It's a fitting theme for May. This show explores the beauty of flowers, yes, but also their influence in many other spheres – from global trade to science and world exploration. It is a fascinating subject, and it's also designed by an exciting London-based architect, DaeWha Kang. Kang crafted the show cleverly and sustainably, reusing, in collaboration with the museum, some 85 percent of showcases from a previous show. He and his team reduced waste where possible and worked with low-impact materials throughout the displays and in the space's cafe, too. It only reinforces the exhibition's nature exploration. If you think you know about flowers, you should visit this show – and you might learn something new.

The event: Venice Biennale

Don't miss Hernan Bas's exhibition, 'The Visitors', at Ca’ Pesaro (Image credit: Hernan Bas)

Hannah Silver, art, culture, watches & jewellery editor

This month I am looking forward to being in Venice for the opening of the Art Biennale. While it runs until November, the first week is always a buzzy, busy sprint across Europe's most magical city. Discovering the pavilions in the Giardini is a great way to while away a day, but I particularly enjoy the collateral events in beautiful palazzos. If you're planning a visit, make sure to keep an eye on our guide – and don't forget to stop for a spritz and some cichetti.

The restaurant: Honey & Co

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

Tianna Williams, staff writer

Usually a social recluse, I am breaking out of my introverted mould and diving into the deep end of social activities this month. One of the main things I am looking forward to is spending time with my closest friend, who has jetted over from Australia. To celebrate, we are looking forward to dining at the new Honey & Co outpost in Great Portland Street. I was scouting for a dining destination that felt cosy and fresh, with no waitlist, and a menu that looked delicious without the pretence (and without breaking the bank).

A fiend for Middle Eastern cuisine, I also can’t get enough of Iranian-Iraqi cafe Logma and Palestinian restaurant Akub (don’t sleep on their breakfast!). Honey & Co ticked the boxes. A fragrant bakery by day, turned restaurant at night, its interior is simple, pared back and intimate – taking on the form of a local establishment with Mediterranean design codes. I am looking forward to tucking into its house pickle plate, the seared pork belly and candied lemon, and the honey cheesecake. It is the perfect location to enjoy a couple of glasses of wine and catch up without a time zone.

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The other restaurant: Bistro Sablé

(Image credit: Bistro Sablé)

Anna Solomon, digital staff writer

I spent three years renting next to the beautiful north London enclave of Canonbury before making the inevitable trade-down to buy. So when I heard that former neighbourhood favourite Smokehouse had reinvented itself as Bistro Sablé, I had to book a visit. The pivot feels entirely sensible: barbecue trends come and go; French bistro cooking is forever.

The space, tucked inside a red-brick pub, is dressed with white tablecloths, mismatched chairs, candles, blackboards, blue-and-white tiles and artwork sourced from Parisian flea markets. It genuinely nails that elusive balance of effortlessness without trying too hard to look effortless. The prices are just as breezy: most mains are under £26, wine starts at £6 a glass, £5 negronis.

The menu is full of winners done well: escargots in a Staub pan, a Comté and cheddar soufflé, moules marinière, beef bourguignon, crème brûlée, a whole tarte Tatin for the table. There’s no need for novelty with a concept this assured.

The screening: ‘Pedro Almodóvar. Attachments’, Paris

(Image credit: Gabriel Annouka)

Gabriel Annouka, art editor

As an Almodóvar-obsesionado, and someone who has watched every single moving image Pedro Almodóvar has ever made, including the questionable and misunderstood ones, I am more than willing to travel to Paris for one reason only: the Almodóvar retrospective at MK2 Bibliothèque, organised in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou. The prospect of seeing his 80s and 90s films, such as The Flower of My Secret or Kika, which remain his true masterpieces in my opinion, projected on the big screen already feels like a small cinematic pilgrimage.

The retrospective runs until 25 May 2026.

The installation: 'Alfarero del Barrio’ by Roberto Lugo, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and R & Company)

Anna Fixsen, US editor

In case you missed it, America is celebrating a big birthday this year – its 250th. There’s a lot of pomp accompanying the semiquincentennial (say that five times fast!), including time capsules, parades and fireworks.

Philadelphia-based potter and artist Roberto Lugo is contributing something different to the festivities via a monumental installation in New York’s Madison Square Park. ‘Alfarero del Barrio’, Spanish for ‘village potter’, is an all-out celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage via a gigantic, 20-foot-tall urn and a 15-foot-tall fire hydrant, decorated with vibrant images of Puerto Rican luminaries and graffiti. Visitors will be invited to step inside the gigantic vessel, hang out for a game of dominoes, or take a selfie in front of the gigantic fire hydrant. It promises to be a playful mix of past, present and – most importantly – people. ‘During the semiquincentennial, celebrate us, all of us,’ Lugo said in a statement.