London’s third-space landscape expands with the arrival of Stück in Dalston. Housed within a former industrial building just off Kingsland High Street, the venue is the result of a collaboration between club-turned-design-studio Playbody and Klub Verboten, one of London’s longest-running consent-led nightlife communities. For the latter, it marks a first permanent home; for the former, a place to further its research into body-centred architecture and social space.

Stück brings a new architectural typology to London’s queer nightlife

(Image credit: Courtesy of Playbody Studio)

The venue arrives at a moment when many of the communities shaped by London’s queer nightlife scene are seeking forms of permanence beyond the temporality of events and club nights. Conceived as a space between the home, workplace and club, Stück combines social, cultural and co-working functions.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Playbody Studio)

Set across two floors, the interior takes cues from Roman bathhouse typologies. At its centre sits a multi-level concrete conversation pit designed to encourage horizontal forms of gathering. Throughout the space, architecture and furniture are treated as a continuous system: custom aluminium and concrete structures sit alongside rubber-cast seating, spinning saddle stools, soft leather and latex finishes, modular daybeds and a 12-metre stainless-steel bench.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Playbody Studio)

Stück will operate through an application-based membership model, offering access to members’ spaces, a café, co-working facilities, workshops and artist-led programming. A communal sauna and cold-plunge suite are planned for a later phase.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Playbody Studio)

Stück is located at 32-36 Tottenham Rd, London N1 4DW, United Kingdom

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