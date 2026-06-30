Utilitarian and unassuming from the street front, All Projects, a new gallery spearheaded by architecture studio EBBA, has recently opened its doors in Hoxton, east London. The project, housed in an old brick-clad warehouse, sits adjacent to the practice's own workspace – yet it is more than simply a showcase for its work. This flexible space has been conceived as a platform for multidisciplinary collaboration and creative cross-pollination across the fields of art, architecture, design, fashion and music.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

Tour All Projects, a new gallery by EBBA

Working beyond the strict remit of building architecture has long been part of EBBA founder Benni Allan's thinking. The architect has been approaching his profession in broad and inclusive terms since the inception of his dynamic studio in 2017, and when we first met him in 2021 – as part of our profile series on London's exciting emerging architecture studios – he told us: 'We are not afraid of trying different things and use the process of making to help generate something that is least expected.'

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

Allan remains true to his word, and All Projects is an extension of his ambition. When the ground-floor space next to his studio became available, he snapped it up, spruced it up and launched it as a hub for creative expression – expressly beyond architecture.

All Projects' motto is that culture does not operate in a silo. The gallery aims to build upon 'EBBA’s record of collaborating with key cultural protagonists, including the listening bar Space Talk and music festival Houghton’, Allan explains.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

The main space has been cleaned up and painted white in order to accommodate a variety of activities and exhibits. Film programmes can also be offered, projected against the crisp white walls.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

That said, the gallery maintains its character and historic patina, with various existing surfaces refurbished and beautifully juxtaposed against contemporary additions – EBBA's own designs for anything from furniture to sinks and storage. Sleek metal designs meet with all-timber constructions that showcase the practice's feel and material palette.

(Image credit: Courtesy of EBBA)

All Projects launched with events by independent institutions such as bookstore Tenderbooks and the Architecture Foundation.

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All Projects, Unit 3 Mill Row, Whitmore Estate, London N1 5RL

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