In little under two decades, California-based specialist Singer Vehicle Design has become one of the pre-eminent suppliers of highly luxurious reimagined and re-engineered Porsche 911s. The company, founded by Rob Dickinson in 2009, creates bespoke machines to order, from meticulously detailed cars that evoke 1960s and 1970s classics through to outrageous performance machines like the Sorcerer.

Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

Over time, the Singer project has extended into timepieces through the Singer Reimagined brand. This new project, revealed at the 2026 Monterey Car Week, is perhaps the most ambitious yet. Working hand in hand, Singer and luxury French house Louis Vuitton – a name forever associated with high-end travel – have conjured up a pair of unique cars and a universe of matching accessories.

The interior of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic created with Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

First up is the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic, the mainstay of the Singer fleet based on an original Type 964 coupé chassis. Resplendent in LV’s colours of saffron, cobalt blue and yellow, it is joined by a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo, a cabriolet model developed with Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, finished in Calcaire Lutétien white. Trimmed in Cognac leather and wood, the two cars offer an outlandishly detailed dive into the design and crafting skills of each company.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour-inspired dashboard clock in the Singer Classic Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

It all started with a clock. According to Louis Vuitton watch director Jean Arnault, ‘this unique and remarkable adventure began with a request for a dashboard clock for a car reimagined by Singer. In addition to the design and production of this clock by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton workshops in Switzerland, it quickly became apparent to us that this collaboration with Singer could extend to the personalisation of every functional element of the vehicle, enhancing them through our expertise in leather craftsmanship and watchmaking.’

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Sketch of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Sketch of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Sketch of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Sketch of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Sketch of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Dickinson concurred. From the initial request for a unique Tambour dashboard clock, the journey expanded into two cars and their associated accessories. LV wanted Singer to dive deep into its repertoire and responded in kind. ‘The specifications chosen by Louis Vuitton exposed us to techniques and methods developed over decades of experience,’ he says. ‘They trusted us with their esteemed brand, their traditions and their vision and it was a joy to bring our two worlds together.’

Singer Classic x Louis Vuitton, dashboard (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

The clock remains at the heart of the project. This mechanical timepiece is fully detachable and can be converted into a desk clock. The inspiration was the Tambour watch, an evergreen 21st-century design. As Singer and LV note, ‘once integrated into the cockpit, it soon became clear that Louis Vuitton’s involvement could not be limited to this single timepiece’. From there, the entire instrument binnacle was reshaped, taking the classic five-dial array that has defined the 911 since its inception in 1963.

Singer Classic x Louis Vuitton, dial details (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

This alone took a year of work, as the graphical and sculptural face of the Tambour line was used to reinterpret the speedometer, rev counter and auxiliary gauges. The dashboard itself was finished in blue leather to match the cobalt hue backing on the new dials, while the bright orange lettering is a classic LV visual trope.

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The leather-trimmed interior of the Singer Classic x Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

Mission creep continued, until the entire car was reshaped. Singer’s lead designer for the project was Octave Chany. ‘The aim was to create a true synthesis between Singer’s architectural and timeless language and the Louis Vuitton culture, characterised by refined materials, travel and expression of style,’ he explains. The end result is a co-branded project, a first for each company.

The Classic includes a bespoke roof rack for trunks, surfboard or skis (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

Bespoke fitted luggage fits in the Classic's forward luggage compartment (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

The Classic and the Classic Turbo models are true Californian pieces, both in terms of the colour palette and the chosen accessories. That’s most evident in the Classic’s unique roof rack, tailored to hold a Louis Vuitton trunk or the specially crafted surfboard that comes with the car. The board was handcrafted in Angers, France, with LV Monogram marquetry in blond oak and rich walnut.

The Louis Vuitton surfboard was crafted in France and finished in California (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

There is even a pair of LV skis, handmade in the French Alps from wood, Titanal aluminium alloy and steel. The saffron in the 911 Classic’s bodywork is familiar to Louis Vuitton customers as a core component of the company’s packaging. It’s also the same shade used in the travel trunks the house created for Citroën back in 1924.

The Louis Vuitton surfboard was crafted in France and finished in California (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton)

The interior of the Classic is naturally finished leather, in line with the leather accessories, details and trim used across Louis Vuitton’s luggage range. Here, the VVT leather is deployed across the entire cabin, a project executed by Singer’s experienced vehicle trim team using techniques also common to bag making, such as stitching and embossing. Plastic is nowhere to be found; instead, switchgear is almost exclusively made using hand-finished metal, anodised and electro-plated to achieve the right colour finish.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

‘Projects of this scale and exclusivity allow for a level of attention to detail that is unusual in the automotive world,’ says Chany. ‘Every transition between materials, every metallic reflection, every knurled surface, every mechanical interaction and every graphic element has been meticulously considered, often at an almost microscopic level.’ Lift the rear engine cover and you’ll see how far the attention to detail has gone – even the fuel and oil caps utilise Louis Vuitton watch typography.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic travel collection

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Keepall for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Bisten 80 Trunk for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Helmet Bag for the Singer - Classic Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The accompanying collection of accessories and clothing required the entire house’s involvement. ‘Every department at Louis Vuitton has contributed to this unprecedented cross-disciplinary endeavour, from trunk makers and leather goods artisans to the fashion and footwear teams, and even the watchmakers from La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton,’ says Jean Arnault.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) Helmet designed for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Dashboard clock designed for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Remix Derby shoes designed for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Jacket designed for the Singer - Classic (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design) LV Driving gloves designed for the Singer - Classic Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

These include a racing jacket, unique shoes, the LV Remix Derby, perforated driving gloves in cobalt blue and a helmet of carbon and glass fibre with calfskin leather trim. Even the cloche key holder and the car keys themselves are custom made.

The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo

The collaboration’s Classic Turbo is a cabriolet with a nautical flair, thanks to the close involvement of Ghesquière. The white body, timber trim and leather upholstery are a deliberate nod to the classic era of motorboat design.

The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – Classic Turbo (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design)

‘Automotive design is a passion that has always lived within me. My collaboration with Singer has been a chance to reconnect with this fascinating world – a magnificent opportunity to explore truly exceptional automobiles, says Ghesquière. Details include teak decking in the luggage compartment and gold accents throughout the car, with leather fastening straps on the hoods. On the cabriolet, the timepiece is given a new location in the centre console.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The project not only spanned LV’s collection of workshops and ateliers, but also Singer Vehicle Design’s two facilities. The Classic model was built at the company’s California location, while the Classic Turbo was crafted in Singer’s UK premises. ‘The project has provided us with new insights and fresh perspectives,’ says Arnault. ‘A fruitful collaboration that has also highlighted the synergy and enthusiasm across all departments of the house.’

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Alma bag (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Express bag (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Keepall (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Petite Malle (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Watchmaking trunk (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Petite Malle (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Cruiser (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Garment bag (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Porte documents (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) From the Classic Turbo luggage set, the LV Noé bag Image 1 of 10 View Original Image 2 of 10 View Original Image 3 of 10 View Original Image 4 of 10 View Original Image 5 of 10 View Original Image 6 of 10 View Original Image 7 of 10 View Original Image 8 of 10 View Original Image 9 of 10 View Original Image 10 of 10 View Original

As a functional work of art, each car is a peerless expression of both brand’s values. The Classic Turbo is a little more lairy, as turbo-charged Porsche cabriolets are apt to be, and both cars have an almost fetishistic attention to detail, with all those straps and fastenings and leather.

A capsule collection for the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Sunglasses (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Key Cloche (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Key Cloche (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Porte Cle (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Sneakerina (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Sneakerina (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Gloves (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Gloves (Image credit: Singer Vehicle Design x Louis Vuitton) The Classic Turbo collection by Singer and Louis Vuitton: Helmet Image 1 of 9 View Original Image 2 of 9 View Original Image 3 of 9 View Original Image 4 of 9 View Original Image 5 of 9 View Original Image 6 of 9 View Original Image 7 of 9 View Original Image 8 of 9 View Original Image 9 of 9 View Original

‘It was important to remain faithful to the idea of a functional and useful vehicle,’ says Singer’s Chany. ‘Beyond aesthetics, the car had to continue to express the emotional notion of travel, so deeply rooted in the DNA of Louis Vuitton, while preserving the purity, handling and technical integrity that define Singer.’

SingerVehicleDesign.com, @SingerVehicleDesign

LouisVuitton.com, @LouisVuitton