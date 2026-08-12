Heatherwick Studio has unveiled its new design Stateside, which sees the transformation of a forgotten civic space in Louisville, Kentucky. The open area, titled Belvedere, is located downtown, nestled between the city’s commercial centre and the Ohio River.

Off the back of opening London’s Olympia this July (2026), the UK architecture firm has been busy fine-tuning Belvedere’s details, aiming to create welcoming public spaces that will include spacious pavilion-style structures and vast amounts of planting.

(Image credit: NOD)

Heatherwick Studio unveils plans for Belvedere civic space in Kentucky

Elevated above a main road, the site spans approximately four American football pitches. The new design transplants outdoor gathering into the city, inviting people to meet friends, host community events, and watch performances near the waterfront.

The defining feature of the proposal is the Firefly Pavilion. The striking structure is designed for everyday use throughout the year but also acts as a platform to host events.

(Image credit: NOD)

Belvedere originally opened in 1973 and slowly weathered, eventually appearing disjointed from the city. The firm worked closely with the community to hear their insights, which informed the project's development. Construction of Belvedere is expected to begin this autumn, with a grand opening anticipated in 2030.

(Image credit: NOD)

‘For more than 50 years, the Belvedere has been a stage for public life in Louisville. But over time it’s become barren and disconnected from the energy of the city around it. My studio’s design is about restoring the buzz and sense of connection of its early years by creating a greener, more welcoming urban heart, where everyday life can take place: from chance encounters and children's play to festivals, performances and community celebrations,’ says Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director of Heatherwick Studio.

(Image credit: NOD)

‘Our goal is for the newly reimagined Belvedere to reflect Louisville’s unique character, and bring people together again across generations, backgrounds and interests, and go on to become a place that local people proudly call their own.’

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(Image credit: NOD)

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