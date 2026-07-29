When Olympia, originally known as the National Agricultural Hall, first opened in 1886, it welcomed a spectacle hosted by Paris Hippodrome Circus, which featured 400 performers, 300 horses, and six elephants. Since then, the Victorian event space in London’s West Kensington has hosted everything from international trade fairs to Vivienne Westwood's first runway show, and historic concerts by Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia. Photographer Charlie Round-Turner)

Inside Olympia London

Nevertheless, in between such notable events, Olympia remained closed to the public for most of each year and had come to feel outdated compared to newer venues, such as east London's ExCeL centre.

However, this narrative has now changed. Olympia has undergone a massive £1.3 billion transformation and today features live music spaces, hotels, restaurants, and a new theatre alongside its preserved Victorian halls.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia. Photography by Sam Lort)

Spearheaded by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC, the construction began in 2020 and the project has partially opened in summer 2026.

The architects decided to relocate all logistics underground and opened up 2.5 acres of accessible streets, elevated walkways and landscaped terraces. The masterplan also reimagined the 14-acre landmark to include year-round hospitality venues.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia)

Entering via the street, visitors are welcomed to Olympia by two cascading escalators that run under the biophilic-inspired glass roofing. Reaching a mezzanine level, visitors enter the glazed ‘Canopy’.

(Image credit: Raquel Diniz)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia in partnership with Heatherwick Studio)

Inspired by the design of Olympia’s original exhibition halls, by Sir Henry Edward Coe, it is formed of five curved structural steel arches. Each arch spans 22m, and together they support a transparent roof of 520 pleated glass panels. Beneath the glass canopy are various dining spots, from quiet cafes to buzzy restaurants.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia. Photography by Josh Bratt)

Also part of the renovation are two new hotels: CitizenM, a 146-room hotel inside the Grade II-listed National Hall; and Hyatt Regency London Olympia.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia.)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia)

A new 3,800-capacity live entertainment venue, British Airways ARC, has just opened. Yet to come are a rooftop dining destination; and the 1,575-seat British Airways Theatre, the largest new permanent London theatre in almost 50 years (opening in 2027).

It’s estimated that Olympia will see annual footfall reach ten million across the whole destination and will contribute more than £600 million to the UK economy each year.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Olympia)

Says Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director of Heatherwick Studio: ‘We’ve reimagined [Olympia] as part of London’s everyday life again, creating a new public street raised up in the air, sitting on top of the existing heritage halls. [This is] surrounded by London's largest theatre to open in 50 years [coming in 2027], a new performance venue, two hotels, offices, plus lots of places to sit and eat and be together. It is now a place where you can feel the city’s energy. The new Olympia reflects a quiet confidence, showing that we can take extraordinary British heritage and adapt it with care, imagination and purpose for the future.’

olympia.co.uk