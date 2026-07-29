Overlooking the leafy banks of the River Tiracol, a Goa villa, set on the state's border with Maharashtra, was conceived as an architectural platform for family life in dialogue with its untamed natural setting. Designed by the Mumbai-based architecture studio of Jugal Mistri, JMA Mumbai, the home, titled SeaSky Villa, was designed as a celebration of both the life inside it and its broader countryside context.

Tour a white Goa villa surrounded by leafy nature

The project's journey began in a slightly unconventional way. Mistri and the JMA team were not given a very specific brief in terms of the number of rooms or the surface area, or even stylistic restrictions. Instead, the architects were invited to create a physical expression of the practice's core principles of 'collaboration, community and context'.

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

The project's characterful site was a key driver in the design's development, the studio explains: 'The absence of fixed instructions allowed the architecture to emerge directly from the land. The first encounter with the site revealed no obvious vantage point or horizontal surface – only a continuous slope falling towards the river.'

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

Taking their cues from this environment, the architects went on to craft their spatial strategy – a home placed on a series of cascading 'plinths', arranged around a central axis formed by the road as it enters the property.

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

Broken down into smaller volumes and made to feel lighter through permeable pavilions and colonnades that define its façades, the villa now spans a deceptive 4,000 sq m. Three bedrooms are located on the ground level, orientated to look out towards the landscape, 'transforming each room into a private viewing instrument', the studio adds.

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

The top areas contain expansive living spaces, which unfold through a variety of uses – entertaining and family rooms (defined by bespoke open-grain timber veneer panel joinery), kitchen and dining areas, both indoors and outdoors, including a striking open-air swimming pool and deck. Meanwhile, on the lower level sits a double-height studio loft, designed for independent living, its resident able to opt in or out of the social life of the family that resides above.

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

(Image credit: Ekansh Goel (Studio Recall))

jmamumbai.com

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