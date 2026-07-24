In contrast to the compressed, efficient install that's often typical of high-end residential design efforts, Jamie Bush welcomed an extended timeline when transforming a midcentury Pierre Koenig house – a 1966 home originally designed by the Southern California modernism master.

‘It was this slow, layered process, which was wonderful,’ the Los Angeles–based, New York–bred designer says. The clients, who live in Washington, DC, bought the property as ‘a hideaway in California that they could escape to, but live a very different life. They tasked us to reimagine the house as a contemporary craftsman/artisan take on this midcentury treasure,’ Bush explains.

(Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

The four-bedroom, relatively compact house sits on a bluff in coastal Rancho Palos Verdes, a neighbourhood located south of Los Angeles. While the property was structurally intact, a prior renovation that Bush describes as ‘a clean, impersonal contemporary take’ on Koenig's celebrated post-and-beam work – which includes the famed Case Study Houses #21 and #22 – called for a soulful update.

At the pool patio, a pair of ‘Asturias’ lounge chairs by Carlos Motta through Espasso (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

Revisiting this Pierre Koenig house's midcentury materiality

Bush took a hyper-sensitive approach to remove overly clinical interventions from the early 2000s. ‘This is a good example where Koenig would have black posts and beams and white walls, which we wanted to keep,’ he states. ‘Then there would be isolated moments of wood and colour with a lot of his buildings. It was an opportunity to bring in the crafted layer on top of this midcentury pavilion.’ As per the oft-followed West Coast impulse, exteriors and interiors would be seamlessly integrated, here in collaboration with SoCal native landscape gurus Terremoto .

By the pool are also a Stan Bitters wall sculpture via 10Ten, and Williams Sonoma ‘Larnaca’ outdoor teak chaises (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

Like all quality architectural rehabilitation projects that don't set out to make a time capsule, the founder of Jamie Bush + Co drew upon both intensive research and creative licence. ‘We basically did a partial restoration and reimagining of this house because they didn't want to recreate everything that was historical,’ he explains. His experience reviving other historical homes, such as John Lautner's Silvertop in collaboration with architect Barbara Bestor , informed the strategy.

The living room includes ‘RAAK’ pendant light by Frank Ligtelijn; vintage African mask (left mask); Songye Peoples Kifwebe mask (right mask); Vigo Boesen sofa, 1954; modernist rosewood coffee table, Brazil, 1970s; ‘Extra Soft’ modular double-sided sofa, by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani; ‘Pelican’ chair by Finn Juhl, 1970s; Ilmari Tapiovaara stool; vintage Carl Aubock ‘Tripod Pelican’ floor lamp for Kalmar, 1960s (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

The home's main bedroom features Mattea Perrotta, Beyond the Veil, 2019, painting; ‘Karate’ lounge chair and ottoman by Michel Cadestin for Airborne France; vintage George Nelson slat bench; ‘Ison’ alabaster rug by Woven; Sergio Rodrigues 1960s Brazilian jacaranda king bed; Douglas fir carved wood table by Joel Sayre; vintage wood sculpture; ‘Mira’ table lamp by Mario Anaboldi for Programmaluce; Isamu Noguchi early ‘36 N’ lamp, 1950 (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

So, the house's signature chevron-profiled folded-plate roof, wood surface treatments, open floor plan, and footprint were to remain. Specific features begged for proper repair, notably the red brick-clad fireplace that had been swathed in black. Bush then took the bold yet fitting step of freshly coating the front door in a reddish-persimmon hue.

His handling of millwork illustrates how Bush identified and navigated certain currents in the Palos Verdes Koenig. ‘When many of these houses were built originally, they would have one craftsman that would build the cabinetry and the panelling,’ Bush notes. The library and primary bedroom are panelled in ipe tropical hardwood that is articulated ‘in the same language’ as the building's exterior wood elements, resulting in ‘more enveloping and rich’ spaces.

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In the dining room: ‘Guaruja’ dining table by Jorge Zalszupin; Mies Van Der Rohe dining chairs (Gallery: Converso); half-moon stool with raffia by Green River Projects; pendant light sculpture by William Leslie; ‘Tuareg’ mat by Marc Phillips; Pierre Jeanneret bar stools (Gallery: Sumner) (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

He further explored material expression via walnut cabinetry and terrazzo surfaces in the kitchen and bathrooms. ‘There's a modesty and an economy, if you will, of using the same materials – maybe in different colours and in different ways – so there's like variations on the theme,’ Bush elaborates. When customising the earthy grey terrazzo mix, ‘I wanted chunky – that sort of slight primitiveness. It's not something necessarily that Koenig would use, but it felt right,’ he says. The result reads as refined Flintstones, less fictionally futuristic Jetsons.

The office area features Untitled II, 1961, by Florence Arnold; executive chair by Charles Pollock for Knoll; ‘Vintabe Brontes’ table lamp by Cini Boeri for Artemide, 1980; Arne Hovmand Olsen wall desk/console; ‘Arrow’ rug by Commune (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

A through-line of what he describes as ‘a modernist, natural aesthetic [with] a midcentury ethos of form and texture highlighting materiality’ emerged from this particular mix of furnishings, decor, and art that also operate as foils for the architecture's pronounced geometry. ‘It was a great challenge to heighten all the textures and the natural finishes and the wabi-sabi of the perfect imperfection in natural materials and patina of vintage pieces, and highlight it by eliminating strong colour,’ Bush observes. Nonetheless, artwork by the likes of Jonathan Ryan and Alexander Calder introduces subtle chromatic components.

Also in the study are a custom-made sofa in cognac mohair; vintage leather Borge Mogensen wingback easy chair, ‘Model 2204’, with stool, ‘Model 2202’; vintage tile-topped Roger Capron coffee table; vintage fibreglass Italian pebble lamp; ‘Pier’ bookcase in white oak and brass by Jamie Bush (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

Along with collectible objects of domestic and global origins ranging from George and Mira Nakashima to Sergio Rodrigues, Bush was drawn to historical and contemporary artisans and artists with California ties. Works by Florence Nolan, Peter Voulkos, Mattea Perrotta, Bradley Duncan, Casey Johnson, and Commune appear in the home's cosily scaled spaces. Outside, a large-scale, turquoise-hued installation commissioned from celebrated ceramic artist Stan Bitters animates a wall next to the pool, its reflection seen dancing on the water's surface.

In one of the children's bedrooms: ‘Symphonie’ chandelier by Preben Dahl; Thonet midcentury modern bent plywood armchair; etching by Robert Mangold (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

To ensure that the indoor-outdoor spatial dynamic would feel ‘like one idea’, Bush called upon Los Angeles landscape firm Terremoto to transform the grounds by activating the home's two private courtyards, installing new plant life throughout, and enhancing the view corridors. Drought-tolerant, low-maintenance plantings are simultaneously environmentally preferable and practical, given that the homeowners are part-time residents.

The entry features Cranbrook School Sculpture over custom solid pine wood plinth; sculpted base table lamp by Angelo Brotto; George Nakashima triple sliding door cabinet; mahogany and seagrass dining chair by Edmund J Spence for Industria Mueblera Mexico, 1950; oil on canvas painting, Adams Other Woman, 1970s, by Sumatimohan (Gallery: Sumner); ivory sconce by Olivia Cognet; vintage solid tropical wood carved stool with original vinyl seat (Image credit: Sam Frost, Stylist Amy Chin)

Terremoto's plan integrated other design considerations, too. ‘Spare sculptural plantings made their way into the house as well,’ Bush says, emphasising the interplay among cacti and succulents, and the home's tactile artworks and sculptural furnishings. Steps away from the pocketing living room doors, Terremoto shaped an outdoor patio with a fire pit to function as a viewing platform for enjoying the proximity to the Pacific Ocean. The sandstone hardscape reflects ‘a palette that would respond to the interior finishes’, Bush adds.

This holistic, multidisciplinary coordination, which unfolded over multiple years, demonstrates how the design team found common ground between homage and interpretation. ‘We tried to honour and respect the original intent of these indoor-outdoor spaces,’ Bush says. ‘We think Koenig would have appreciated this level of consideration and craft if he were practising today.’

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