Photographed amid a bed of snow during the Ontario winter, an elevated cabin-like structure emerges. The residence, titled Silver Heights, is nestled within the patchwork of Carolinian forests in the Trent Hills area. Architect Peter Braithwaite designed the home with a smooth façade and crisp angles, a gentle contrast to its context of rolling hills.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

Inside the Ontario cabin, Silver Heights

Silver Heights is minimalist and elegant in its design, its simplicity so soft that photography looks like renders. It seemingly floats within its context.

The area offers an abundance of pristine nature – popular for outdoor activities – and access to the Trent-Severn Waterway, which can be seen from inside the residence.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

The physical and visual connection to the landscape was at the core of the client’s design vision. The young family wanted a home that could welcome the outdoors in, while also offering a calming space for respite.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

‘Rather than siting the home at the apex of a hill and thus maximising the view, it was decided to place the building slightly down the drumlin slope,’ says Braithwaite. ‘This positioning was intended to challenge how occupants felt within and around the building. Rather than sit the building as an object on the land, we intended to have the building become part of the slope – creating a more gradual, immersive experience with the land.’

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

The main volume offers a contemporary take on a hipped roof. Its ridged design blends into the rest of the facade, creating the illusion that it is one continuous piece. It looks almost like a bold, two-dimensional graphic gesture.

Meanwhile, the material palette was considered for its robustness to withstand the unpredictable Ontario climate. The architect settled on concrete, black metal, and rusted steel. White cedar adds warmth and a Scandinavian sensibility.

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(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

How the house is perceived on arrival was at the forefront of the architect’s mind. ‘Visitors begin their journey along a meandering path through a small stand of trees, across the drumlin apex, then down toward a well-marked, weathered steel entry,' he says.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

'Once inside, you are guided along a view-focused corridor which culminates at a partially raised platform, maximising a feeling of connectedness to the land,’ continues Braithwaite.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

The project offers visitors moments of spatial compression before the space opens up into a large, airy room that displays the landscape. Explains the architect, ‘This deliberate processional sequence was intended to transform the act of arrival into a measured experience of revelation.’

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

This skilful interplay of intimacy and openness carries a powerful emotional resonance. The elevated volume creates the sensation of floating within the view rather than merely observing it – encouraging a connection to the vastness of the landscape beyond.

(Image credit: Felix Michaud)

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