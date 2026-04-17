A spectacular waterfront home in Huron County, Ontario, has been completed by Canadian studio Omar Gandhi Architects. The house, called Cedar’s Kin, is perched on the eastern shores of Lake Huron, raised up on a forested bluff above the beach. Set across three levels, the accommodation is divided into three distinct but connected elements, alongside a separate freestanding guest cabin and a beach hut closer to the shoreline.

The lakeside facade of Cedar's Kin (Image credit: Ema Peter)

In total, the house offers some 5,000 sq ft of programme, a generous scale that is matched by the sweep of lake viewed from the main living spaces on level one. Because of the pitch of the site, the main house is accessed from level two via a bridge that leads directly into the central pavilion of the three-part structure. From here, a stair leads down into the double-height living room, with the primary bedroom suite off to the right.

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The house is entered across a bridge at the uppermost level (Image credit: Ema Peter)

The bedroom makes the most of its elevated position to offer sweeping views across the water. Angled away from the main volume and separated by a study area, the suite includes a dressing room and bathroom, as well as a small balcony. Downstairs, the living, dining and kitchen occupy the first level of two pavilion elements, with a generous deck wrapping around the entire structure.

The house is entered across a bridge at the uppermost level (Image credit: Ema Peter)

Services and utility areas are located at the rear of the plan, close to the slope, freeing up the main façade for unobstructed views. A thick, chamfered timber frame gives the lake façade a geometric quality, in stark contrast to the more rectilinear entrance approach.

The main living area (Image credit: Ema Peter)

The second level of the third pavilion – linked to the living area via the terrace – houses two bedrooms. Below this is an extended basement area, containing another bedroom, bathroom and games room with its own deck and lake views. There’s also a laundry and plant room, alongside a small sauna, which also has access to the low-level deck.

Another view of the main living space alongside the oak staircase (Image credit: Ema Peter)

The carefully orientated components were placed so as to maximise available views. ‘Each program volume rotates to align with existing openings in the tree canopy, framing sweeping views of Lake Huron,’ says Gandhi, ‘Gentle shifts and variations establish a rhythm along the slope, with each interior space forming a unique relationship with the surrounding forest.’

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Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Ema Peter) View from the bedroom at Cedar's Kin (Image credit: Ema Peter) Bathroom detail, Cedar's Kin (Image credit: Ema Peter) A study area on the upper floor leads to the principal bedroom (Image credit: Ema Peter) View from kitchen through to the living area (Image credit: Ema Peter) Detail of the oak staircase

The proximity of the trees and the west-facing lake elevation transform the interiors and exteriors at sunset, with light dappled by the branches. Wood also plays a central role in construction, with eastern white cedar used on the exterior, with cedar soffit boards used on interior ceilings. Joinery and detailing is in oak, giving the interior and warmth that comes to life with the dynamic natural light.

The oak interior is dappled by evening light (Image credit: Ema Peter)

Gandhi, who worked with architects John Gray Thomson and Chad Jamieson on the project, ensured the house both reduces any potential erosion on the site, whilst also preserving as many trees as possible through careful planning.

Steps between the pavilions lead down to the main terrace (Image credit: Ema Peter)

Steps lead up to the guest cabin and down to the beach hut, both of which are finished in the same materials and geometric approach as the main house. The result is a coherent ensemble of architectural forms in perfect harmony with their surroundings.

Cedar’s Kin, Omar Gandi Architects (Image credit: Ema Peter)

The house seen from the beach, with the cabin in the foreground (Image credit: Ema Peter)