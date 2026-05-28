Celine’s Selfridges pop-up is a one-stop shop for summer dressing

In 2000, Japanese photographer Takashi Homma began photographing waves on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Making up a series titled New Waves, he would continue photographing them for over a decade; the idea, he once said, was that people could purchase an image from a particular year as they might a vintage wine. ‘I fix the camera on the water; I wait, I don’t move, I wait for them to come to me,’ he said of the images, which have a hazy, dreamlike quality. ‘I take all my wave photos at the same beach – in the morning after sunrise, in good, natural light, using ten or 20 sheets.’

‘Été Celine’ arrives at London’s Selfridges

Été Celine 2026 (Image credit: Zoë Ghertner)

A series of these works feature in a new pop-up store from Parisian house Celine, which for the coming month takes over the ephemeral ‘Corner Shop’ space in London department store Selfridges. Homma’s photographs encapsulate the pop-up’s mood: titled ‘Été Celine’ (‘Celine Summer’), the products strike an idyllic mood, seeing Michael Rider – the Washington DC-born creative director of the house – construct a warm-weather wardrobe in what has become his design vernacular, a marriage of American prep and Parisian insouciance. (Rider was previously at Polo Ralph Lauren before his Celine appointment, though he had worked at the house during the tenure of Phoebe Philo.)

(Image credit: Takashi Homma)

Also titled ‘Été Celine’, the collection – which was revealed at the beginning of April in a Zoë Ghertner-shot lookbook – spans hallmarks of Rider’s tenure at the house so far, from vivid printed silks to bold primary hues. But there are also bikinis (some with metal Triomphe charms or monogram prints), woven raffia baskets and riffs on the Breton stripe, alongside caps, sunglasses, denim shorts, cotton sundresses, towels and sandals. Befitting the summertime mood, the Selfridges window will feature Celine hardware as well as displays reminiscent of beach houses.

Celine Autumn 2026 (Image credit: Zoë Ghertner)

Alongside, the pop-up will also feature a global pre-launch of the house’s Autumn 2026 collection, which, despite its seasonal moniker, also has a breezy, summertime mood (something also captured in the Zoë Ghertner-shot images, which are backdropped by desert-like rock formations and blue seas). Expect an array of accessories, from vividly coloured bags to beaded necklaces and charms, alongside breezy shirts, printed silk shirts and outerwear trimmed with shaggy tassels.

Celine’s ‘Été Celine’ pop-up at London’s Selfridges runs until June 27, 2026.

celine.com

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