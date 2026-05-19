This past April, at Milan Design Week 2026, onlookers hovered outside of 10 Corso Como, where an enormous octopus – reminiscent of blow-up pool toys – had stretched its tentacles around the façade of the Carla Sozzani-founded concept store.
One of the week’s more memorable sights, it heralded the arrival of Moncler’s summer collection, which runs with the tagline ‘Have a Puffy Summer’. Indeed, these inflatable animals (in various sizes) popped up across the world, from London’s Bond Street store to a pop-up in Seoul.
Moncler is making its move on summer
The idea was to communicate that, despite its synonymy with winter and winter sports – it was founded to outfit climbers in the Alpine village of Monestier-de-Clermont, France, in 1952 – that Moncler is also adept at creating summertime attire, albeit in lighter layers.
Taking the ‘puffiness’ which defines Moncler’s signature quilted and down jackets, the collection reimagines these protective layers in new featherweight iterations – whether ‘pillowy, multi-dimensional, light-as-air outerwear’ or pieces designed to be layered (or, in some cases, pre-layered, like one top that gives the illusion of wearing a T-shirt over a shirt).
As seen in the June 2026 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* – a paean to summertime escapes – photographer David Gomez Maestre and stylist Brillant Nyansago capture the summer collection amid the bucolic landscapes of Richmond Park, west London.
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Models: Nazarit Machin and Xu Meen at IMG Models. Casting: Suun Consultancy. Hair: Yumi Nakada Dingle using Oribe Make-up: Laura Dominique at Liberte Productions using MAC Cosmetics. Digi tech: Miguel Benajes. Photography assistants: Tom Porter, Tommy Francis. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor. Production assistants: Indy Davy, Danielle Quigley, Ella Souzan, Archie Thomson. Retouching: Arena Retouch. Photographed on location in Richmond Park, London TW10, with thanks to the Royal Parks, royalparks.org.uk
A version of this article appears in the June 2026 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.