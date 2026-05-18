The Spring/Summer edition of Men’s Fashion Month takes place each year in the heat of June, with stops in Florence (for historic menswear fair Pitti Uomo), Milan and Paris outlining what men might be wearing a year or so ahead (Spring/Summer collections arrive in stores between January and March). This coming season looks to be one of consolidation and brand-building, as a new raft of designers settle into their roles – Jonathan Anderson at Dior, for example, will show his third menswear collection – and other houses look to steady themselves amid an increasingly tremulous luxury market influenced by outside forces, like the war in the Middle East and rising fuel costs.

Though there remains a hopeful outlook, with plenty of intriguing moments taking place across the month. These include Simone Rocha’s headline act as guest designer at Pitti Uomo, marking her first-ever menswear show, while American designer Thom Browne will make a surprise appearance at Milan Fashion Week this season (previously, he has shown as part of the menswear calendar in Paris), alongside Ralph Lauren and Paul Smith, who both return to show in the Italian city. Further afield, and off-schedule, Zegna will show in Los Angeles, following last summer’s runway show in Dubai – a sign of the Italian house’s ambition for international expansion (the Zegna group reported a rise in net profit of 20 per cent in 2025, bucking market trends).

Here, everything that Wallpaper* knows about Men’s Fashion Month so far.

Pitti Uomo (16-19 June 2026)

Simone Rocha S/S 2023 menswear, captured in a zine by photographer Rosie Marks. She will show her first dedicated menswear show as part of Pitti Uomo (Image credit: Photography by Rosie Marks, courtesy of Simone Rocha)

Pitti Uomo, which takes place each season in Florence’s Fortezza da Basso and locations across the city, has invited acclaimed Irish designer Simone Rocha to be this summer’s guest designer (she follows in the footsteps of Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose, as well as brands like Givenchy, Jil Sander and Off-White). For the occasion, Rocha will hold her first-ever dedicated menswear show – previously, it has appeared as part of her womenswear collections – in an as-yet-unannounced location in the city. ‘I would like to thank Pitti Uomo for their generous invitation to present my first independent menswear show on the men's calendar,’ she said in a statement, elucidating that she will use the opportunity to show ‘the length and breadth of [her] menswear proposition... [and] a new chapter in my work and world.’

Elsewhere, there will be shows from DSM Kei Ninomiya – the everyday line from Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe-led concept store Dover Street Market – and Copenhagen-based label Sunflower. At the main fair, which takes place at the Fortezza da Basso, there will be the usual line-up of brands showing their latest menswear collections – among them Herno, Caruso, Guess and Brunello Cucinelli, the latter which will also host its twice-yearly opening dinner on the evening of 16 May at the cloisters of the Santa Maria Novella church, a World Heritage Site.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s (19-23 June 2026)

A look from Thom Browne’s S/S 2026 show, held last October in Paris. For S/S 2027, he will show at Milan Fashion Week (Image credit: Photography by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

In Milan, a somewhat quiet schedule – partly down to Zegna decamping to LA, and other brands, like Gucci, going co-ed during womenswear – nonetheless features a handful of impactful moments. These include Prada (co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have long had a knack of defining an entire season with their runway shows), Dolce & Gabbana (fresh off an appearance in Devil Wears Prada 2), Paul Smith (the British designer has made Milan home of his runway shows for a number of seasons) and Ralph Lauren, which will also return after showing in the city earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Thom Browne will host a special runway show on the afternoon of Monday 22 June, shifting from his usual spot on the Paris Fashion Week schedule (the American brand has a strong red-carpet presence, so expect a typically starry front row). Showing that same day is Giorgio Armani, who will move from early afternoon to evening, closing out the week’s proceedings at 6pm on Monday night.

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Paris Fashion Week Men’s (23-28 June 2026)

Jonathan Anderson’s A/W 2026 menswear show for Dior. He will show his third men’s collection for the Parisian house this June (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

The exact calendar for Paris Fashion Week – the final and longest leg of the month – is yet to be released, though with several of the banner names confirmed, we have a good idea of what to expect. This includes the latest show from Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton – expect a blockbuster happening on the opening night – and Jonathan Anderson’s third menswear outing at Dior, following a high-profile debut Cruise show earlier this month in Los Angeles. Hermès, meanwhile, is expected to sit the week out as the house transitions to its new menswear creative director, Grace Wales Bonner (she replaces Véronique Nichanian, who held her final show last season), though Rick Owens, Lemaire, and Dries Van Noten are all slated to show as usual. Also on the schedule are the usual roster of Japanese designers who choose Paris to show each season, including Comme des Garçons, Junya Watanabe and IM Men.