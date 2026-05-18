Can you truly automate everything? Come with us on a journey to explore installing and deploying the Oneisall Ease S1, an ‘automatic litter box’ that promises to support ‘comfortable daily use for cats that prefer open, low-stress environments’. We’ve yet to meet a cat that flourishes in a closed, high-stress environment, but the Ease S1 could be a useful stopgap between the traditional litter tray and the hefty scale and investment of products like the Litter-Robot 4.

Oneisall Ease S1 automatic litter box (Image credit: Oneisall)

Oneisall is a Chinese supplier of pet-focused technology – think automated feeders, vacuums and air purifiers. The newly launched Ease S1 leans into the idea of tech-centric pet ownership, perfect for city dwellers, with a large, raised tray for your cats to do their business in, an automated pivoting mechanism that sifts through the doings and deposits the results out of sight and smell for easy removal.

Yes, there’s a smattering of generative AI on the Oneisall website (cats have been the only beneficiaries of this technology to have not suffered reputational harm), but if that hasn’t put you off, what are the pros and cons?

The Oneisall Ease S1 is stuffed with sensors (Image credit: Oneisall)

For a start, you need roughly half a cubic metre of space in which to install the Ease S1, not a given in many houses, let alone small urban flats. It’s also not a terribly friendly-looking machine, raised up on four stubby legs with rotating visor-like lid and a fierce-looking stainless-steel sieve that does the automated sorting.

The Oneisall Ease S1's operation cycle (Image credit: Oneisall)

As owners will know, attempting to redirect a cat’s attention to new routines and accommodate new devices can be somewhat hit or miss. Ease S1 owners are advised to install it alongside an existing litter tray and scatter some of its used litter in the new tray to lure the beast into its grey plastic maw. Once that’s achieved – and this can take time – the results will then be automatically sieved and sifted into the lower tray for disposal.

Oneisall Ease S1 automatic litter tray (Image credit: Oneisall)

The Ease S1 is stuffed with sensors, including radar, weight sensors on the legs and an infrared sensor inside the tray itself. All this is dedicated to detecting your pet as it approaches and commences its business so the automation can kick in in due course. Should the sieving operating be underway, the sensors will stop straight away so your cat doesn’t get trapped within the machine.

Oneisall Ease S1 takes up about half a cubic metre of space (Image credit: Oneisall)

Thankfully for the app-phobic, Oneisall has kept the machine’s operation as simple as possible, ensuring you don’t have to suffer through notifications of each and every delivery. It’s also quiet when things are underway, designed not to scare or put off timid felines. The combination of stainless-steel and silicone components cuts down on smells and maintenance and the mechanism is straightforward and unfussy.

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Oneisall Ease S1 Self-Cleaning Litter Box $229.99 SHOP NOW

City-dwelling cat owners should certainly give the Ease S1 a look. It beats the traditional litter tray and is less complex and more affordable item than the heavy-duty, more overtly robotised alternatives on the market. Ultimately, however, the only consumer you really have to satisfy is your cat, and that is something that no amount of technology can predict or guarantee.

Oneisall Ease S1 Self-Cleaning Litter Box, €239,99, EU.Oneisall.com