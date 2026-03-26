With clocks about to go forward in the UK (on Sunday 29 March), we’ve put together a selection of contemporary alarm clocks that’ll help you greet the dawn with a minimum amount of distress.

Geneva Time by Geneva Lab

Geneva Time by Geneva Lab (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

Swiss manufacturer Geneva Lab has a portfolio of elegant speakers and desktop timepieces. Our choice is Geneva Time, an analogue alarm clock that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, with the added bonus of a top-mounted wireless charging pad.

Geneva Time by Geneva Lab (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

The traditional clock is independent of the Bluetooth system and runs off a single AA battery, while the unit also offers USB charging and an Aux input. Geneva Time is available with a choice of white, black, Cognac and ‘Geneva red’ eco-leather top and side panels, while the front fascia, grille and clock face is anodised aluminium.

Geneva Time by Geneva Lab (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

Geneva Time by Geneva Lab. See a list of stockists at GenevaLab.com, @GenevaLabOfficial

Loftie Clock

Loftie Clock is designed to keep your smartphone out of the bedroom (Image credit: Loftie)

The Loftie Clock packs a sophisticated set of gentle alarms and phased wake-up calls to break you out of the sleep cycle with minimum fuss. In addition, the clock has different lighting features, over 100 sleep-focused soundscapes, and a set of wind-down functions designed to gently nudge you towards lights out.

The device has been given all the functionality of a powerful sleep app without the downsides and distractions that come from having a phone in the bedroom.

Loftie Clock, £129.99, ByLoftie.com, @ByLoftie

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OneClock

OneClock (Image credit: OneClock)

OneClock’s solution to the problem of sleep-defying information overload takes a more analogue approach (and if you’re that way inclined, also see our pick of analogue alarm clocks). The OneClock is stripped of screens, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and apps, and features only a crisp dial (with Swiss movement) and small speaker, wrapped up in an aluminium, oak and glass enclosure.

Available in white, black or red, each paired with natural oak, OneClock’s USP is its playlist of soothing wake-up soundtracks. Composed by musician Jon Natchez (of The War on Drugs), the clock provides a warm, analogue and very human set of alarm tones to ease you into the day and help break free from smartphone dependency.

OneClock, $349, OneClock.co, @OneClockCo

The Clock by Balmuda

The Clock by Balmuda (Image credit: Balmuda)

Japanese manufacturer Balmuda – recently seen on these pages with its LoveFrom-designed sailing lantern – has launched The Clock. Inspired by classic midcentury alarm clock designs as well as the traditional pocket watch, The Clock is carved from a solid block of aluminium.

The fascia is hands-free, with the numbers on the dial subtly illuminated to provide an accurate time. A matching app allows you to change alarms and set music and wake-up sounds, while the compact device has an onboard battery that lets you take it anywhere.

The Clock by Balmuda (Image credit: Balmuda)

The Clock, available from Balmuda Japan, JPY59,400 ($373), Balmuda.com, @Balmuda