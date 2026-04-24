Hästens and Ferris Rafauli want to change the way you sleep 

In today's wellbeing-focused culture, awareness of the importance of sleep has never been greater. Sleep is connected to longevity, recovery and productivity, and people are more conscious than ever of how much they are getting.

Swedish bedmaker Hästens has long been ahead of the curve, viewing a bed not merely as a piece of furniture but as an ‘instrument’ that restores you. It is a philosophy the brand has pursued since its founding 170 years ago, long before sleep became a cultural talking point.

Now, in collaboration with designer Ferris Rafauli, Hästens is doubling down on that conviction: that what you rest on makes a profound difference to the day that follows.

The Grand Vividus (Image credit: Hästens)

This thinking underpins the announcement of two new 'sleep instruments' – the Grand Vividus and the Drēmər. The Grand Vividus was first introduced in 2020, with the Drēmər following as a second expression of the same philosophy. Both underwent significant development through 2024 and 2025, and have been arriving in selected partner stores since late 2025. 'A bed holds you, but a sleep instrument restores you,' says Jan Ryde, fifth-generation CEO of Hästens. 'The new Grand Vividus and new Drēmər bring that pursuit to an even higher standard.'

So what elevates these instruments above an ordinary bed? The Grand Vividus is handmade in Sweden from natural materials – horsehair, wool, cotton and flax – with up to 600 hours of craftsmanship in every piece. In true Scandinavian spirit, every material, layer and refinement either contributes to restoration or is removed. Nothing is superfluous.

The Drēmər applies the same principles, addressing key pillars of better sleep: support, sleep climate, quietness and recovery.

The Drēmər (Image credit: Hästens)

Hästens' broader argument is that the cultural conversation around sleep still doesn't go far enough. Rest, the brand contends, is the hidden variable behind how we live – and the object at its centre should be a tool properly optimised for its purpose.

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The Grand Vividus (Image credit: Hästens)

The Drēmər (Image credit: Hästens)