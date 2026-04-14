Why should a bed be only a bed? It’s the question George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, of renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg, asked themselves with ‘Lanai’, a new bed design for Poliform launching at Salone del Mobile 2026 that offers not only sweet dreams but also plush seating and practical storage.

The duo were inspired by the multiplicity of functions of the contemporary bedroom, which is used not simply for various horizontal activities but also as a cosy home office during the day (Mark Twain and Winston Churchill, who famously worked from their bed, were pioneers of this trend) or a private screening room in the evenings.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poliform)

‘Transcending the idea of ​​a simple piece of furniture and envisioning the sleeping area as a complete space for relaxation, time for oneself and one's passions, and moments of conviviality,’ the new design expands the bed's functionality with modular elements that layer like a natural landscape.

Designed to take centre stage in the bedroom, the resulting piece of furniture comprises a series of organic volumes, perfectly balanced with the straight, geometric lines of the dark wooden headboard and frame.

(Image credit: Courtesy Poliform)

This collaboration marks Yabu Pushelberg's debut with the Italian company. 2026 also marks a key year for Poliform, who will be at Milan Design Week with Multitude, an installation at its new Milanese space of Palazzo Clerici. staged like a hidden garden in the heart of Milan, it will be designed like a forest to discover.

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