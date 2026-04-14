Yabu Pushelberg's new bed is a whole destination
‘Lanai’ bed, by Yabu Pushelberg, for Poliform is among our Salone del Mobile 2026 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale now
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Why should a bed be only a bed? It’s the question George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, of renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg, asked themselves with ‘Lanai’, a new bed design for Poliform launching at Salone del Mobile 2026 that offers not only sweet dreams but also plush seating and practical storage.
The duo were inspired by the multiplicity of functions of the contemporary bedroom, which is used not simply for various horizontal activities but also as a cosy home office during the day (Mark Twain and Winston Churchill, who famously worked from their bed, were pioneers of this trend) or a private screening room in the evenings.
‘Transcending the idea of a simple piece of furniture and envisioning the sleeping area as a complete space for relaxation, time for oneself and one's passions, and moments of conviviality,’ the new design expands the bed's functionality with modular elements that layer like a natural landscape.
Designed to take centre stage in the bedroom, the resulting piece of furniture comprises a series of organic volumes, perfectly balanced with the straight, geometric lines of the dark wooden headboard and frame.
This collaboration marks Yabu Pushelberg's debut with the Italian company. 2026 also marks a key year for Poliform, who will be at Milan Design Week with Multitude, an installation at its new Milanese space of Palazzo Clerici. staged like a hidden garden in the heart of Milan, it will be designed like a forest to discover.
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Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.