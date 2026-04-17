It’s no secret we are keen on the graphic forms and elegant output of Milan-based Spanish David Lopez Quincoces, whose ‘Ark’ chair for the leading Italian company Living Divani was one of our highlights of Salone del Mobile 2023.

López Quincoces co-founded Studio Dragó with Fanny Bauer Grung in 2010, after working with Piero Lissoni on interior design projects. Like Lissoni, he is a long-term Living Divani collaborator, producing nearly 30 different designs for the furniture maker, ranging from circular black ‘Nina’ metal stools and plush ‘Gala’ leather armchairs to ‘George’s’ iroko wood and waxed rope outdoor chairs.

‘Greene’ bed, by David López Quincoces, for Living Divani

(Image credit: Courtesy Living Divani)

At this year’s Salone del Mobile, López Quincoces and Living Divani will be showcasing ‘Greene’ bed, a new member of a design family started in 2019 with the ‘Greene’ sofa and armchairs, and continued in 2022 with the ‘Greene’ modular system.

Like its relatives, the new bed features delicate, enveloping curves, designed to ‘define a soft and harmonious presence within the space’ and ‘convey a relaxed, effortless mood, expressing a refined and contemporary elegance’.

(Image credit: Courtesy Living Divani)

Its slender lacquered tubular steel legs and fabric- or leather-clad trapezoidal frame are paired with a surprising headboard, which appears flat from the front but is in fact composed of a pair of concave curves, like the simple outline of a bird in the sky.

These curves are filled with two generous cushions (Living Divani is renowned for its top-of-the range upholstery, with goose down and polyurethane padding inserts), available in the brand’s vast range of fabrics.

Blending a rigorous structure with soft comfort, the ‘Greene’ bed is a dreamy example of warm minimalism.

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