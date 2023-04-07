‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is a sculptural marvel

The ‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April

David Lopez Quincoces Living Divani Ark chair
(Image credit: Courtesy Living Divani)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week 

For the past decade, David Lopez Quincoces’ work for Living Divani has helped define the company’s strong aesthetic, with a series of designs that contribute to the sense of graphic refinement that pervades its catalogues. 

The last piece in this collaboration is the ‘Ark’ armchair, a sculptural furniture design, part of a collection that combines aesthetic innovation with the company’s storied furniture tradition. 

David Lopez Quincoces Living Divani Ark chair

(Image credit: Courtesy Living Divani)

‘The idea was to create an armchair-object, almost like a graphic sign, where the curved line meets the straight line defining a profile, a seat and a backrest,’ says the designer. He originally conceived the design for Six Gallery, his own creative laboratory in collaboration with Fanny Bauer Grung, one half of his Quincoces-Drago design studio.

The chair’s contemporary approach is softened by the wooden surfaces, offering an expressive interpretation to the composition of straight and curved lines in contrast with the minimalist metal legs. It’s a piece of furniture defined by its silhouette that will contribute to Living Divani’s ‘Antithetic Aesthetic’ theme for Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone 2023.

Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 7, Stand C11

Living Divani Gallery, Corso Monforte, 20, Milan

livingdivani.it (opens in new tab)

Look out for more May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

TOPICS
Salone del Mobile
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸