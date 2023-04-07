‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is a sculptural marvel
The ‘Ark’ armchair by David Lopez Quincoces for Living Divani is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
For the past decade, David Lopez Quincoces’ work for Living Divani has helped define the company’s strong aesthetic, with a series of designs that contribute to the sense of graphic refinement that pervades its catalogues.
The last piece in this collaboration is the ‘Ark’ armchair, a sculptural furniture design, part of a collection that combines aesthetic innovation with the company’s storied furniture tradition.
‘The idea was to create an armchair-object, almost like a graphic sign, where the curved line meets the straight line defining a profile, a seat and a backrest,’ says the designer. He originally conceived the design for Six Gallery, his own creative laboratory in collaboration with Fanny Bauer Grung, one half of his Quincoces-Drago design studio.
The chair’s contemporary approach is softened by the wooden surfaces, offering an expressive interpretation to the composition of straight and curved lines in contrast with the minimalist metal legs. It’s a piece of furniture defined by its silhouette that will contribute to Living Divani’s ‘Antithetic Aesthetic’ theme for Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone 2023.
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 7, Stand C11
Living Divani Gallery, Corso Monforte, 20, Milan
livingdivani.it (opens in new tab)
Look out for more May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
