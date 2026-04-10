Collaborators since 1986, the Brianza-based designer Giuseppe Bavuso and furniture maker Rimadesio have together produced a string of acclaimed designs, including the ‘Sliparium’ sliding doors – the first in aluminium and glass , for which Bavuso received the first prize at the A’ Young & Design Award in 1994.

The brand’s one and only designer, Bavuso has harnessed the skills learned as an architect and designer in the automotive industry to focus on creating products with a highly technical core. In recent years, Rimadesio has branched out from doors, panels and shelving systems to include complementary furniture, giving him carte blanche to come up with a variety of seats and armchairs.

‘Ori’ chair, by Giuseppe Bavuso, for Rimadesio

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimadesio)

Their latest piece, ‘Ori’, is a solid ash chair with a striking zig-zagging backrest designed to offer comfort and quality without compromising on a strong aesthetic identity. It comes stained in two colour options, black oak and thermotreated oak, and its seat can be made of natural or black woven cord, or upholstered in fabric or leather in any colour available in the Rimadesio collection.

Showcasing the brand’s focus on high-precision, custom-engineered products, it is beautifully crafted by the brand’s expert woodworkers, who work from its high-tech, solar-powered production facility in Giussano. The care taken in crafting its wooden frame is evident in the backrest, as well as in the elegant joints between the legs and the seat structure.

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimadesio)

'My design doesn’t shout – it speaks quietly, it is full of content but it does not want to be ostentatious: it aims to express a concept of a home for living rather than for display,' once said Bavuso of his work for Rimadesio. 'We have set ourselves the objective of expressing a precise vision of the home, a vision in continuous evolution but firmly committed to the fundamental principles of quality, purity of form and durability.'

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