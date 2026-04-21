Easily recognisable thanks to its detailed simplicity and strong Japanese influences, Federica Biasi’s work ranges from beautifully crafted wooden coffee tables to kimono-inspired ceramics. So when the young Milan-based designer was commissioned by De Padova to create a new armchair for its 70th anniversary, she seized the opportunity to weave her contemporary sensibility into the long and storied legacy of the Italian company.

(Image credit: Courtesy De Padova and Federica Biasi)

(Image credit: Courtesy De Padova and Federica Biasi)

‘The collaboration with De Padova comes from an encounter between different worlds, from people meeting and sharing visions,’ she writes. ‘The project reflects a dialogue between cultures, in line with the vision of its founder Maddalena De Padova, and marks the beginning of a meaningful collaboration.’

While Maddalena De Padova mostly looked to Scandinavia for inspiration, Biasi continues to draw on subtle Asian influences for this project. A reinterpretation of Japan’s archetypal floor chairs, ‘Edda’ is a perfectly balanced piece that both extends and redefines the language of the historic brand.

(Image credit: Courtesy De Padova and Federica Biasi)

(Image credit: Courtesy De Padova and Federica Biasi)

Unlike its traditional predecessors, it does have a pair of very short legs at the front; they are part of a simple black frame with two round bars that slope down backwards. Supporting a white upholstered section slanting in the other direction, it creates a design full of movement and dynamism.

The ‘Edda’ armchair ‘is a design that appears essential, yet holds a depth made of stories, details, and rituals’, says Biasi. ‘The stitching that defines its volumes, the soft padding, and the solid wood supporting structure come together in carefully balanced proportions conceived for contemporary interiors, where comfort and minimalism meet.’

Available with removable fabric, leather or velvet, the ‘Edda’ armchair is on display during Milan Design Week 2026 at the De Padova showroom on Via Cecelia, 7; and the Boffi De Padova showroom on Via Solferino, 11.

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(Image credit: Courtesy De Padova and Federica Biasi)