Named after a Japanese woodworking technique, produced by one of Italy’s leading furniture makers and designed by global design studio HBA (Hirsch Bedner Associates), the new ‘Kumiki’ chair and armchair by Giorgetti combine traditional savoir-faire and cosmopolitan flair.

‘Kumiki’ collection, by HBA, for Giorgetti

(Image credit: Simona Pesarini)

After the ‘Hikari’ bar cabinet and ‘Kiranami’ screen, also inspired by Japanese design, ‘Kumiki’ is HBA’s third concept for Giorgetti. Inspired by a traditional Japanese technique that interlocks wood pieces without nails, screws, or glue, the walnut frame seats were conceived to showcase the beauty of the perfectly executed woodworking joint.

(Image credit: Courtesy HBA and Giorgetti)

‘The chairs celebrate an honest approach to construction, expressed through exposed timber joints crafted using ancient methods that have been refined over centuries,’ says Kevin Shek, lead product designer at HBA Product. ‘Each connection is purposeful and visible, allowing the integrity of the craftsmanship to become part of the design narrative.’

Every joint between legs, crossbars, armrests and backrest is on show and deliberately perceptible to the touch, their handcrafted precision calibrated to millimetre tolerances for extra sturdiness. The structure itself recalls the Japanese Torii gate, a solid yet light presence defined by soft curves and a continuous interplay of narrowing and opening sections.

‘The integrity of the craftsmanship becomes part of the design narrative’ Kevin Shek, HBA

‘With “Kumiki”, I was interested in reduction, in allowing the structure to carry the identity of the chair,’ explains Chris Godfrey, co-CEO of HBA. ‘Every joint is visible because it has purpose. The dialogue between Italian and Japanese craftsmanship is not stylistic, but philosophical; it is about precision, restraint, and respect for material.’

Both models’ Canaletto walnut frames are available in natural, gray and dark finishes. The chair features a discreet recessed handle on the back that makes it easy to move around, while its upholstery is available in single or two-tone leather and fabric combinations.

(Image credit: Simona Pesarini)

(Image credit: Simona Pesarini)

The armchair version comes with a carefully designed recline and thick cushions in an elegant ‘soap bar’ tapered shape. Its visible lateral crossbars bring the volume closer to the ground and ensure greater stability (unlike the chair, whose crossbars are hidden to accentuate its verticality and lightness).

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Along with other collaborations such as the Giorgetti Maserati Edition Collection, HBA’s designs will be on show during Milan Design Week 2026 at the Giorgetti Spiga – The Place space.