In recent years, car brands have become part of the furniture at Milan Design Week. Most roll in and out of town, happy to have promoted their design credentials during the week-long proceedings as part of a marketing exercise. 2025 bore news of an altogether different level of auto-engagement, however, with the announcement of an ongoing collaborative relationship between Maserati and Giorgetti, titans of design in cars and furniture, respectively.

Lorelei Armchairs with lacquer frames and leather inserts (Image credit: Giorgetti)

The design teams have worked symbiotically, infecting each other’s worlds, so to speak. The first fruits of their combined labours are manifested in a home collection called the Giorgetti Maserati Edition, and a bespoke car interior called the Maserati Grecale Giorgetti Edition.

‘The Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection doesn't exist as a standalone project, nor is it simply a co-branding exercise or the classic licensing arrangement to create a new branded collection,' insists Giovanni del Vecchio, Giorgetti CEO. 'Instead, it intertwines naturally with Giorgetti's collections. It represents the meeting of two identities founded on deep, shared values that blend to create something that speaks to both worlds without belonging exclusively to either.'

The sculptural Seidon Sofa (Image credit: Giorgetti)

Invoking shared values of the two brands - attention to detail, pursuit of perfection and a uniqueness of experience - the collaboration demonstrates the broader move of sharing knowledge, insight, craft and technology, beyond the boundaries of traditionally siloed industries and sectors. The hope is presumably that the relationship will herald a sharing of markets and audiences, too - there was much discussion about the powerhouse potential of two such lauded Made in Italy brands coming together to elevate their already mighty savoir faire in each other’s wheelhouses.

Ligea side tables (Image credit: Giorgetti)

And while one can readily understand the added refinement and elegance that a furniture brand might bring to a car interior (duly expressed in the Maserati Grecale Giorgetti Edition) but how does it work the other way round? Surprisingly well, we’re happy to report. The Giorgetti Maserati Edition is a collection of furniture with a confident use of materials and textiles, compelling character of form, with moments of both poetic beauty and clever engineering. We particularly appreciated the lacquered shell of the Lorelei armchairs and sofa, the extra-terrestrial elegance of the Seidon sofa - in form and upholstery - and the genius Sibilia low table, with voids that amplify a phone speaker beautifully, without any technology.

Sibilia table, that doubles up as an analogue amplifier for a phone speaker (Image credit: Giorgetti)

The collection as a whole has a timely retro-futurist mood to it. It will feel equally at home in a car showroom, a slick newbuild residential development and a richly layered historic interior, as cleverly evidenced in the lifestyle photography of the collection, which was taken at Villa Il Girasole in Verona. Hats off to both houses for collaborating deeply, not just superficially, and openly stating a commitment to working together for the long haul. As we all know, life is a journey not a destination; we’re excited to see where this particular one takes us next.

Giorgettimeda.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maserati.com