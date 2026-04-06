It's perhaps natural that a product line designed by an architect would end up being, well, architectural – and that's exactly the case with UniFor's newest furniture project created with the Swiss studio Herzog & de Meuron. To be revealed at Milan Design Week 2026, ‘MTM – Made to Measure' was designed by the Pritzker-winning architects for the Italian office interior specialist to tectonic results.

MTM – Made to Measure by UniFor and Herzog & deMeuron

(Image credit: Alberto Strada)

The launch also represents an idea that has been a long time in development. The core of ‘MTM – Made to Measure' was originally conceived in 2022 for a standing table prototype for Herzog & de Meuron's Basel studio. This, in turn, helped inspire the modular benches for its Memphis Art Museum project in late 2024 (the building opens later in 2026). This newly announced furniture project and the concept's development towards its present iteration allowed the existing design ideas to mature and expand, evolving through material research and architectural thinking into a new life that is bigger in ambition, smoother in function, as well as customisable and scalable.

(Image credit: Alberto Strada)

‘MTM – Made to Measure' encompasses a range of product sizes and typologies, from benches and sofas to coffee tables and even a table tennis table. What they all have in common is their structural system, a matrix composed of solid, angled frames. Their wood elements slot together in three dimensions in a version of the traditional castle joint. This creates a sturdy yet slender framework system, resulting in the piece's strikingly lightweight proportions. It also means that ‘MTM' can be incredibly versatile, as it can be adapted for length and scale. Meanwhile, as this construction method is applied throughout the collection, it results in a unified look regardless of product function, while affording a streamlined consistency in terms of production.

(Image credit: Alberto Strada)

Complementing the frame's graceful appearance, the upholstered elements in the collection are clad in cork leather, which brings an unexpected, pleasingly tactile and durable look. The architects were introduced to cork while in search of renewable material alternatives during their furniture development work for the Pérez Art Museum in Miami (which opened in 2013). Drawn to the material's texture, feel and potential for customisation, they started using it in several of their projects, including the upcoming Memphis Art Museum. Here, the material palette also includes structural elements in solid wood and table tops in travertine, coloured glass and polished steel.

(Image credit: Alberto Strada)

‘The strength of the series lies in its versatility,' says Ascan Mergenthaler, the senior partner in charge. ‘It is designed – as its name suggests – to be made to measure in its actual use, physical dimensions, purpose, and material quality. This series of furniture pieces is intended to bring people together. Whether as a large work or dining table, a group of sofas and benches, or a playful gathering around a table tennis table, the pieces encourage exchange and shared time. Their generous dimensions also make it easy for larger groups to come together.'

Herzog & de Meuron has a long-standing relationship with UniFor, having also designed its Milan showroom, and the building it sits in, the Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli. ‘MTM – Made to Measure' is just one of two launches by the collaborators at this year's Milan Design Week – the other being ‘Giuditta', a family of indoor and outdoor furniture for leisure and dining.

UniFor, Viale Pasubio, 15, 20154 Milan

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