If you thought the month of May was just for the Met Gala , your mom, and bad Justin Timberlake memes , you’ve got another thing coming: May marks the biggest city-wide celebration of design in North America via the annual festival NYCxDesign . During this week-long jubilee, officially slated for 14-20 May, designers, makers and manufacturers descend upon the Big Apple to scope out major launches at ICFF, America’s leading commercial furniture trade fair; absorb fresh ideas at showcases like Afternoon Light; and, of course, party the night away at soirées thrown by showrooms and studios across the city.

Because New York Design Week is a multi-borough affair and also bumps up against New York Art Week, it can be tricky to determine what might be worth a look. To make your life easier, we’ve identified some of the top things to do and see during New York Design Week. Here’s what’s on our radar this year.

FAIRS

The scene at the Park Avenue Armory for TEFAF last year (Image credit: Courtesy TEFAF)

Frieze New York

WHAT: The design world isn’t the only one descending on the Big Apple this time of year; one of North America’s largest art fairs, Frieze New York, will also be taking place concurrently. If you (or your client) need an excuse to build an art collection, be sure to pop by the Shed to scope out offerings from leading galleries like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Houser & Wirth and many more.

WHEN: 13-17 May 2026

WHERE: 545 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001

TEFAF New York

WHAT: The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) is an annual spring show inside the vacuous Park Avenue Armory dedicated to fine art, antiques and collectible design from top galleries around the globe. Expect 20th-century treasures from masters like Jean Prouvé, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Paulin, alongside hot contemporary names like Harry Nuriev, Faye Toogood and Misha Kahn.

WHEN: 15-19 May 2026

WHERE: 643 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065

Flatware from Forks Plus, one of the many brands on display at Afternoon Light (Image credit: GregoryWikstrom)

Afternoon Light

WHAT: If independent, emerging design is more your speed, pop by WSA in Lower Manhattan for Afternoon Light. Now in its sophomore year, the design showcase has become a go-to for design heavy-hitters (think USM and Carl Hansen & Søn) and in-the-know names like Sam Klemick (who is teaming up with fellow Angeleno RAD Furniture on a new collab) Matthew McCormick, Mary Ratcliffe Studio and more.

WHEN: 16-19 May 2026

WHERE: WSA, 161 Water Street, New York, NY 10038

ICFF

WHAT: Each year, more than 400 vendors and 13,000 design professionals head to Manhattan’s west side for North America’s biggest contemporary furniture, ICFF. Come for launches from American and international exhibitors alike; stay for a series of talks and lectures by leading figures in the design industry. Not to miss: Wanted , a highly curated subsection of the fair – 20,000 sq ft, to be exact, devoted to avant-garde and emerging voices.

WHEN: 17-19 May 2026

WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001

GALLERIES

Furniture gets fancy at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery this month (Image credit: Courtesy Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery)

DUDD LIGHT at the Future Perfect

WHAT: Looking for some levity amid all the serious design names? Be sure to swing by the Future Perfect’s townhouse for JONALDDUDD’s annual showcase. This year, the ‘platform for dissenting voices’ is showcasing 120 night lights designed by Martino Gamper, Lindsey Adelman and Bethan Laura Wood and more – designers who clearly aren’t afraid to have some fun after dark.

WHEN: 12 May to 26 June 2026

WHERE: 8 St Lukes Pl, New York, NY 10014

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Sarah Sherman Samuel at Colony

WHAT: Sarah Sherman Samuel is one of the biggest names in North American design, yet she’s only just launching her first-ever book. Come celebrate her new tome and her latest body of work, Weight and Wonder, at Colony.

WHEN: From 14 May 2026

WHERE: 196 West Broadway New York, NY 10013

Ana Kraš' ethereal creations at Emma Scully Gallery (Image credit: Courtesy Emma Scully Gallery)

Ana Kraš at Emma Scully Gallery

WHAT: Svila means ‘silk’ in designer Ana Kraš’s native Serbian and is the subject of her latest design investigations, now on view at Emma Scully. Visitors will be impressed with how the designer uses silk alongside materials like glass and timber to create luminous ‘panel’ lamps and ethereal tables.

WHEN: Through 13 June 2026

WHERE: 16 E 79th St #21, New York, NY 10075

Fancy & Flourish at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery

WHAT: Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX weren’t the only fancy ones: early 19th-century American furniture was too. This delightful new show at Jacqueline Sullivan delves into the so-called ‘fancy’ style that swept North American design some 250 years ago, from elaborately stenciled chairs to agateware pottery. Come for the antiques, stay for the whimsical contemporary interpretations by Katie Stout, Gordon Moore, Isabel Rower and Sharktooth.

WHEN: Through 20 June 2026

WHERE: 52 Walker Street 4th Floor, New York, NY 10013

A rendering of Roberto Lugo's joyful installation in Madison Square Park (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and R & Company)

Roberto Lugo in Madison Square Park

WHAT: On the final day of Design Week Philadelphia-based potter and artist Roberto Lugo will bring his larger-than-life artworks to Madison Square Park for all to enjoy. ‘Alfarero del Barrio’, Spanish for ‘village potter’, is an all-out celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage via a gigantic, 20ft-tall urn and a 15ft-tall fire hydrant, decorated with images of Puerto Rican luminaries and graffiti.

WHEN: 20 May – 6 December 2026

WHERE: Madison Square Park

SHOWROOMS

1990s-inspired new lighting from Soft Geometry, on view at Kartik Research during Design Week (Image credit: Courtesy the designer)

Soft-Geometry at Kartik Research

WHAT: Los Angeles-based design studio Soft-Geometry takes a trip down memory lane via two new collections presented at the clothing store Kartik Research. On display will be a new version of their signature Long-Haired Sconces (inspired by flowing plaits) as well as a Flower sconces that recall the designers’ childhoods growing up in 1990s-era India

WHEN: 13-19 May 2026

WHERE: 61 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Christopher Merchant and Kawabi at Assembly Line Annex

WHAT: Sometimes the best collaborations are the most obvious. Take the recent pairing of Brooklyn-based maker Christopher Merchant and Kawabi, helmed by life partners Aaron and Irisa Na-Chan Kawabi. The studios were neighbours, but had never thought to collaborate before. The result is Amica, a new lighting collection that unfolded like a letter between pen pals. Check it out at Assembly Line’s Tribeca outpost.

WHEN: 14 May to 16 July 2026

WHERE: 66 W Broadway, Unit 402, New York, NY 10007