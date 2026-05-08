Here’s what to see at NYCxDesign 2026, according to our editors
Mark your calendars and start your engines, because New York's biggest design celebration is back, 14-20 May. Here's what to see
If you thought the month of May was just for the Met Gala, your mom, and bad Justin Timberlake memes, you’ve got another thing coming: May marks the biggest city-wide celebration of design in North America via the annual festival NYCxDesign. During this week-long jubilee, officially slated for 14-20 May, designers, makers and manufacturers descend upon the Big Apple to scope out major launches at ICFF, America’s leading commercial furniture trade fair; absorb fresh ideas at showcases like Afternoon Light; and, of course, party the night away at soirées thrown by showrooms and studios across the city.
Because New York Design Week is a multi-borough affair and also bumps up against New York Art Week, it can be tricky to determine what might be worth a look. To make your life easier, we’ve identified some of the top things to do and see during New York Design Week. Here’s what’s on our radar this year.
FAIRS
Frieze New York
WHAT: The design world isn’t the only one descending on the Big Apple this time of year; one of North America’s largest art fairs, Frieze New York, will also be taking place concurrently. If you (or your client) need an excuse to build an art collection, be sure to pop by the Shed to scope out offerings from leading galleries like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Houser & Wirth and many more.
WHEN: 13-17 May 2026
WHERE: 545 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
TEFAF New York
WHAT: The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) is an annual spring show inside the vacuous Park Avenue Armory dedicated to fine art, antiques and collectible design from top galleries around the globe. Expect 20th-century treasures from masters like Jean Prouvé, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Paulin, alongside hot contemporary names like Harry Nuriev, Faye Toogood and Misha Kahn.
WHEN: 15-19 May 2026
WHERE: 643 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065
Afternoon Light
WHAT: If independent, emerging design is more your speed, pop by WSA in Lower Manhattan for Afternoon Light. Now in its sophomore year, the design showcase has become a go-to for design heavy-hitters (think USM and Carl Hansen & Søn) and in-the-know names like Sam Klemick (who is teaming up with fellow Angeleno RAD Furniture on a new collab) Matthew McCormick, Mary Ratcliffe Studio and more.
WHEN: 16-19 May 2026
WHERE: WSA, 161 Water Street, New York, NY 10038
ICFF
WHAT: Each year, more than 400 vendors and 13,000 design professionals head to Manhattan’s west side for North America’s biggest contemporary furniture, ICFF. Come for launches from American and international exhibitors alike; stay for a series of talks and lectures by leading figures in the design industry. Not to miss: Wanted, a highly curated subsection of the fair – 20,000 sq ft, to be exact, devoted to avant-garde and emerging voices.
WHEN: 17-19 May 2026
WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001
GALLERIES
DUDD LIGHT at the Future Perfect
WHAT: Looking for some levity amid all the serious design names? Be sure to swing by the Future Perfect’s townhouse for JONALDDUDD’s annual showcase. This year, the ‘platform for dissenting voices’ is showcasing 120 night lights designed by Martino Gamper, Lindsey Adelman and Bethan Laura Wood and more – designers who clearly aren’t afraid to have some fun after dark.
WHEN: 12 May to 26 June 2026
WHERE: 8 St Lukes Pl, New York, NY 10014
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Sarah Sherman Samuel at Colony
WHAT: Sarah Sherman Samuel is one of the biggest names in North American design, yet she’s only just launching her first-ever book. Come celebrate her new tome and her latest body of work, Weight and Wonder, at Colony.
WHEN: From 14 May 2026
WHERE: 196 West Broadway New York, NY 10013
Ana Kraš at Emma Scully Gallery
WHAT: Svila means ‘silk’ in designer Ana Kraš’s native Serbian and is the subject of her latest design investigations, now on view at Emma Scully. Visitors will be impressed with how the designer uses silk alongside materials like glass and timber to create luminous ‘panel’ lamps and ethereal tables.
WHEN: Through 13 June 2026
WHERE: 16 E 79th St #21, New York, NY 10075
Fancy & Flourish at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery
WHAT: Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX weren’t the only fancy ones: early 19th-century American furniture was too. This delightful new show at Jacqueline Sullivan delves into the so-called ‘fancy’ style that swept North American design some 250 years ago, from elaborately stenciled chairs to agateware pottery. Come for the antiques, stay for the whimsical contemporary interpretations by Katie Stout, Gordon Moore, Isabel Rower and Sharktooth.
WHEN: Through 20 June 2026
WHERE: 52 Walker Street 4th Floor, New York, NY 10013
Roberto Lugo in Madison Square Park
WHAT: On the final day of Design Week Philadelphia-based potter and artist Roberto Lugo will bring his larger-than-life artworks to Madison Square Park for all to enjoy. ‘Alfarero del Barrio’, Spanish for ‘village potter’, is an all-out celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage via a gigantic, 20ft-tall urn and a 15ft-tall fire hydrant, decorated with images of Puerto Rican luminaries and graffiti.
WHEN: 20 May – 6 December 2026
WHERE: Madison Square Park
SHOWROOMS
Soft-Geometry at Kartik Research
WHAT: Los Angeles-based design studio Soft-Geometry takes a trip down memory lane via two new collections presented at the clothing store Kartik Research. On display will be a new version of their signature Long-Haired Sconces (inspired by flowing plaits) as well as a Flower sconces that recall the designers’ childhoods growing up in 1990s-era India
WHEN: 13-19 May 2026
WHERE: 61 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Christopher Merchant and Kawabi at Assembly Line Annex
WHAT: Sometimes the best collaborations are the most obvious. Take the recent pairing of Brooklyn-based maker Christopher Merchant and Kawabi, helmed by life partners Aaron and Irisa Na-Chan Kawabi. The studios were neighbours, but had never thought to collaborate before. The result is Amica, a new lighting collection that unfolded like a letter between pen pals. Check it out at Assembly Line’s Tribeca outpost.
WHEN: 14 May to 16 July 2026
WHERE: 66 W Broadway, Unit 402, New York, NY 10007
Lawson Fenning Bosque Collection
WHAT: For a quarter century, Lawson Fenning has been the definition of California-cool furniture. Now, with a new Manhattan showroom designed by Josh Greene, they’re ready to celebrate their 25th year in business via a new collection. Pop by the space to check out the new line, called Bosque, presented alongside ceramics by Ceramicah and Victoria Morris.
WHEN: Open Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm
WHERE: 417 Lafayette St, Floor 5, New York, NY 10003
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the US Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.