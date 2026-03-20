Design Shanghai is Asia’s premier showcase of contemporary design, bringing together over 500 brands from 20 countries. ‘For 13 years, Design Shanghai has championed modern design across China and Asia,’ says show director Zhuo Tan. ‘It’s inspiring to see designers shaping this momentum as Asian design steps confidently onto the global stage.’

The 13th edition returned to the Shanghai Exhibition Centre on 19 March 2026, running until 22 March, and Wallpaper’s head of interiors Olly Mason is there, taking in the world-renowned brands, visionary designers and emerging talent. This year, the fair is organised into five sections: ‘Talents’, ‘Made in JDZ’, ‘Beyond Craft’, ‘Collectible Design & Art’ and ‘Materials First’.

Read on for our guide to the fair, including standout designers and noteworthy creations.

12h's 'Record Cabinet', crafted from solid wood with midcentury influences (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

Design Shanghai 2026: championing Asian talent

Design Shanghai shines a spotlight on Chinese and Asian design, from established icons to emerging voices. Notable names shaping the continent’s design identity include 12h, founded by Zeng Qiang, which, for this year's event, introduces the 'Record Cabinet', crafted from solid wood with midcentury influences for a new generation of vinyl enthusiasts; and Shang Xia, whose exhibition has been imagined by Zhou Guangming to embody a contemporary oriental lifestyle, integrating traditional craft into modern hospitality design.

Pusu's Ming-style furniture, finished with lacquer (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

Yamato's washi paper and gold leaf creations for Design Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

Pusu, led by Chen Yanfei, channels Ming-style furniture and calligraphy into functional art pieces finished with lacquer, while U+, under Shen Baohong, fuses traditional forms with a global design language, exploring the dialogue between Eastern and Western philosophies. Finally, Past To Now reinterprets historical designs, showing how heritage can evolve for contemporary audiences. Collectively, these creators reflected a confident design language rooted in native craftsmanship, yet more than capable of standing on the global stage.

‘Beyond Craft’: reimagining tradition

The ‘Beyond Craft’ section celebrates Asia’s powerful craft heritage while simultaneously demonstrating its relevance today. Japanese brands feature strongly in this section: Yamato applies washi paper and gold leaf to modern interiors, Domyo transforms centuries-old knotted cord techniques into contemporary creations, and Kubo Paper Studio reinterprets 1,300-year-old paper-making. Elsewhere, Emission merges optical materials and artistry in immersive lighting and jewellery, Kasane repurposes ancient roofing materials into sustainable wall panels, and Hario Lampwork Factory extends traditional glasswork into jewellery and design objects.

Kubo Paper Studio reinterprets 1,300-year-old paper-making (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

Chinese brands also reinterpret heritage for modern contexts. Notably, Bing Yu Tang, collaborating with designer He Kaining, reimagines 5,000 years of incense history, using spatial design, objects and sensory experiences to connect ancient rituals with modern living.

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‘Talents’: introducing the next generation

Curated by product and furniture designer Frank Chou, ‘Talents’ highlights designers under 35. This year’s theme, ‘About Time’, explores time in terms of cultural, personal and societal shifts.

Highlights include Liang Living Studio, which explores marbled porcelain vessels using traditional Japanese 'neriage' techniques across stone, metal and wood; Jun Wang Studio, which, in collaboration with designer Ziyuan Jiang, presents experimental lighting investigating structure and material tension; and Friedrich Gerlach’s 'Biocement Chair', crafted from recycled construction waste. Also worth a mention is the work of Yin Dahua, which merges Chinese joinery traditions with minimalist sculptural furniture and lighting.

Yin Dahua merges Chinese joinery traditions with minimalist sculptural furniture (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

‘Made in JDZ’: modern ceramics

Curated by designer Ryan Ran, ‘Made in JDZ’ celebrates the city of Jingdezhen’s historic ceramics while reinterpreting them for today. The 2026 theme, ‘On the Stage’, examines intersections between craft, fashion, interiors and everyday objects, highlighting how heritage techniques find new life in modern iterations.

Nearby’s ‘Spherical Stem Cups’, a porcelain vessel accented with ceramic beads (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

Featured works include Handiceramics’ ‘Emotion Edge’, a geometric mug with a triangular base symbolising the coexistence of emotions; Nearby’s ‘Spherical Stem Cup’, a delicate porcelain vessel accented with ceramic beads; and Sheenyard’s’ Modest Light’, which demonstrates how traditional techniques can create warmth in modern spaces.

‘Collectible Design & Art’: bridging art and design

This section brings together makers, galleries and curators to present limited-edition works that straddle art and design. Contributors include Hugo Design, Es Art Society, Mingyu Xu Studio, Natura Accessories, Zeto Art and Jaipur Rugs.

Part of Mingyu Xu Studio's presentation for Design Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

‘Re-Art Room’, curated by Yiqian Zhao, integrates 20th-century furniture with contemporary artworks, inviting visitors to engage with tactile, human-centred qualities of design. Zhao’s ‘Dreamer’, a 4m-high mixed-media sculpture, merges historical references with commentary on consumer culture; Hu Yuehua’s ‘Weaving Nature’ reinterprets ecological forms through cotton, linen and indigo-dyed textiles; and Shuare Shizhu’s ‘Quest for Urban Signals’ explores the dialogue between the Daliang Mountains and Shanghai’s urban fabric.

Part of Hugo Design's presentation for Design Shanghai 2026 (Image credit: Design Shanghai)

‘New Materials & Applications’: showcasing material innovation

The ‘New Materials & Applications’ space brings together designers and makers who explore surfaces, composites and artisan techniques, from sustainable solutions to experimental finishes. Exhibitors such as Burgeree and Ecowel demonstrate cutting-edge materials, while Emission and Hario Lampwork Factory highlight optical and handcrafted glass innovations.