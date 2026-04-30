These days, like never before, Milan Design Week finds itself as a creative focal point for a number of different industries, not just furniture and interiors. The irresistible draw of pure, concentrated creativity – and the eyes, lenses and social media accounts of the world’s media and content creators – ensure that making a Milanese splash is a PR no-brainer, bolstering the connection between creativity and commerce in as direct a way as possible.

Audi x Zaha Hadid Architects, ‘Origin Pavilion’, Milan Design Week 2026 (Image credit: Audi)

500 Spiaggina Palazzo Avino edition by Garage Italia Customs (Image credit: Garage Italia Customs)

Activations varied wildly, from traditional car reveals through to immersive experiences, bespoke commissions and the welcome opportunity for car makers to spread their reach and showcase some real cultural clout. Big names were in evidence – Audi enlisted Zaha Hadid Architects and Mini continued its long-running partnership with Sir Paul Smith.

‘A Garden of Curiosity’, Mini with Paul Smith, Milan Design Week 2026 (Image credit: Mini)

‘Ooooh, that’s EpiQ!’ by Škoda (Image credit: Škoda)

Chinese brands were also in evidence, including Nio with its firefly city car, and Lepas, which used Milan Design Week as the backdrop for its European launch of the forthcoming Lepas 6, a sister car to the Jaecoo 7.

Lepas unveiling the Lepas 6 at Milan Design Week 2026 (Image credit: Lepas)

Kia Meta Turismo in Milan (Image credit: Kia)

Admittedly, some of these displays could have taken place anywhere, demonstrating how Milan Design Week has effectively become a handy waypoint on the international exhibition trail, bolstering the role of a traditional auto show with way more buzzy, creative surroundings and attendees. Other brands chose to dig deeper into the context, playing up the Italian connection and the city’s rich backdrop.

Lexus ‘Space’, featuring the six-wheeled LS Concept (Image credit: Lexus)

We’re biased, of course, but the real automotive stars of Milan Design Week 2026 were Wallpaper’s quartet of Fiat Topolinos (see our editors’ Milan blog for more, and Fiat’s small car-focused exhibition), resplendent in the liveries of our recently relaunched Wallpaper* Travel Guides. Aside from these delightful four-wheeled tchotchkes, read on to find out what else made mobility news this year in Milan.

Fiat Topolinos in Milan for the Wallpaper* Travel Guides’ launch (Image credit: Tobia Faverio)

Range Rover ‘Traces’

Range Rover Pearl of Tay edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover’s Milan installation at Galleria Meravigli was a comprehensive assemblage of the art and craft component of the British manufacturer’s more luxurious offerings. Overseen by Storey Studio, the ‘Traces’ exhibition starred the newly released Bespoke Pearl of Tay edition Range Rover, alongside a selection of contemporary Scottish crafts curated by Bard, the Edinburgh store and gallery founded by James Stevens and our very own Hugo Macdonald.

‘Memory and Material’, objects curated by Bard, at Range Rover ‘Traces’ (Image credit: Range Rover)

Bard’s selection of sparkling, earthy and authentic crafts was billed under the heading ‘Memory and Material'. The pieces on display mirrored the attention to detail and materiality used in the Pearl of Tay car, a demonstration of Range Rover’s ability to move freely in the same rarefied circles traditionally occupied by Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

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These were joined by two more galleries, or chapters, ‘Memory and Colour’ and ‘Memory and Motif’. The former incorporated a film and projection by Felipe Sanguinetti, reflected across a series of mirrors, to trace the inspiration and emotion behind colour choices (one of the big USPs for clients using Range Rover’s Bespoke service).

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‘Memory and Motif’ featured works by four artists, Hvass & Hannibal, Lisa Rampilli, Petra Börner and Jules Julien, transformed into embroidered pieces by the Range Rover Bespoke Materiality. These were then presented in a series of champagne-gold mirrored vitrines, connected to the first chapter by a continuous soundscape composed by sound designers Father.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Range Rover) ‘Memory and Motif’ vitrine, Range Rover ‘Traces’ exhibition (Image credit: Range Rover) Jules Julien artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Jules Julien artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Hvass and Hannibal artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Hvass and Hannibal artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Lisa Rampilli artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Lisa Rampilli artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Petra Börner artwork embroidered by Range Rover (Image credit: Range Rover) Petra Börner artwork embroidered by Range Rover

The final space, ‘Memory and Material’, culminated in the Pearl of Tay car, alongside the 14 objects chosen by Bard. With black gravel underfoot and a rippling installation above, the space was both geometric and nature-inspired. This is the second consecutive year Range Rover has gone big in Milan. ‘Traces’ also included a café space, furnished with icons from Gubi’s collection of contemporary design.

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