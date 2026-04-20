Milan Design Week 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Milan Design Week 2026

Milan, we're back! From 20-26 April our team is taking on the biggest design event of the year

This year, Salone del Mobile will embrace collectible design with Salone Raritas, an initiative that will open the fair to limited-edition design and high-end creative manufacturing, and a new contract focus led by OMA.

Meanwhile, back in the city our kiosk is up and running (20-24 April) to present the new Wallpaper* Travel Guides, and we will be traveling across the city to discover design launches, new openings, installations and exhibitions that take over historical palazzos, courtyards and private apartments, including an array of new locations that have never been seen at Milan Design Week before.

Don't forget to fuel up: for the occasion, we put together a map of the best coffee in Milan according to the industry's leading creatives.

To make it easier for you to navigate, we've pinned a few of our highlights for what to see at Milan Design Week 2026 on this map below.

Meet the editors

Rosa Bertoli Global Design Director Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content as well as special editorial projects.

Olly Mason Head of Interiors Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has helped shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors philosophy.

Ali Morris Design Writer Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people.