Milan Design Week 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Milan Design Week 2026
Milan, we're back! From 20-26 April our team is taking on the biggest design event of the year
This year, Salone del Mobile will embrace collectible design with Salone Raritas, an initiative that will open the fair to limited-edition design and high-end creative manufacturing, and a new contract focus led by OMA.
Meanwhile, back in the city our kiosk is up and running (20-24 April) to present the new Wallpaper* Travel Guides, and we will be traveling across the city to discover design launches, new openings, installations and exhibitions that take over historical palazzos, courtyards and private apartments, including an array of new locations that have never been seen at Milan Design Week before.
Don't forget to fuel up: for the occasion, we put together a map of the best coffee in Milan according to the industry's leading creatives.
To make it easier for you to navigate, we've pinned a few of our highlights for what to see at Milan Design Week 2026 on this map below.
Meet the editors
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content as well as special editorial projects.
Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has helped shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors philosophy.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people.
With contributions from: Anna Fixsen, Charlotte Gunn, Anna Solomon, Ellie Stathaki
Yinka Illori injects joy into Veuve Clicquot’s world
For Milan Design Week, Veuve Clicquot has transposed its vibrant yellow branding into a limited-edition drinks accessories collection, developed with Yinka Illori. The British-Nigerian designer draws on his heritage to create a world of optimistic motifs – hands cradling the sun, celestial forms, natural symbols. The calabash-inspired Sun Totems are the standout, grounding the collection in something more meaningful than surface-level exuberance (the fruit is traditionally used as a drinking vessel in West Africa), while upcycled materials and 3D knitting techniques give the collection a contemporary edge. Illori was a smart choice: his instinct for colour maps naturally onto a brand whose identity is built around a joyful shade of yellow.
Writer Anna Solomon
Mediateca Santa Teresa, Via della Moscova 28, 20121 Milan
Discover the launch of Kelly Wearstler's H&M Home collection
At Palazzo Acerbi for the launch of Kelly Wearstler H&M Home, with a multisensory set design by Studio Boum.
Palazzo Acerbi hasn't been seen before (one of the reasons Kelly Wearstler chose it for the launch), the details are insane throughout- make sure you look up AND down!
Writer Rosa Bertoli
Corso di Porta Romana, 3, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
Alcova takes over two of Milan’s most extraordinary venues
Design platform Alcova stages its annual showcase across two remarkable sites in Milan. First, Villa Pestarini – the only private residence designed by Franco Albini – is an essential pilgrimage for fans of Italian modernism. Alcova animates it with a series of interventions, including Patricia Urquiola’s installation for Haworth and Cassina and a debut furniture collection by Boccamonte celebrating architect Luisa Castiglioni.
At the Baggio Military Hospital, large-scale, site-specific works fill hangars, courtyards and a newly accessible church. The latter hosts an immersive installation by Leo Lague and Versa exploring design and spirituality, and is one to seek out.
The venues do a lot of the heavy lifting – especially the Baggio Military Hospital, whose vast, abandoned scale and slightly haunted atmosphere make it well worth the detour. What Alcova does so well, though, is the other half – staging thoughtful, rather than merely decorative, engagement. Read more about the new locations in Milan
Writer Anna Solomon
Villa Pestarini, Via Mogadiscio 2/4, 20146 Milan
Baggio Military Hospital, Via Giovanni Labus 10, 20147 Milan
Can you spot our Fiats around the city?
To mark the return of the beloved Wallpaper* Travel Guides, we've partnered with Fiat to dress four Topolino cars up to match the books. If you see them around Milan this week, take a picture and tag us on Instagram @wallpapermag
Writer Charlotte Gunn
Inside Nike Air_Lab at Dropcity
At Dropcity, Nike has taken over five disused railway tunnels to create Air_Lab: an exploration of air as a design material.
Throughout the space, visitors can explore the Nike Air archives, attend workshops that spotlight air-driven design processes and see how Nike is innovating with new garments for extreme conditions. Read more about Air_Lab
Writer: Charlotte Gunn
Nike Air_Lab, Via Sammartini 72, 20125, Milan
An exclusive Alcova preview with the founders
Milan design week is back, and to kick off the week Wallpaper* visited one of the hottest tickets in town, @alcova.milano. A platform for emerging designers, Alcova has since 2018 set up shop in unlikely yet architecturally significant locations in Milan. This year, the exhibition returns to one of it's former locations, Baggio military hospital – a large, former military hospital and complex that has since been largely reclaimed by nature. The military hospital is joined by a second site this year – Villa Pestarini, the rationalist masterpiece by Franco Albini..
Speaking to co-founders Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima, Wallpaper* got an exclusive preview at the location and the projects on show, which all investigate the future possibilities of design – an endeavour largely about ‘making beautiful things but with a good spirit’.
A morning at the Travel Guides kiosk
The design crowd gathered for the opening of our Travel Guides kiosk this morning. Here's Design Director, Rosa Bertoli, and long-time contributor Nick Vinson ready to make the first sale.
Writer Charlotte Gunn
The Wallpaper* kiosk is at Via Tivoli, corner Via Rivoli
Touch down in Milan!
The team has landed in Milan and the finishing touches are being put on our Wallpaper* kiosk which will sell the relaunched Wallpaper* Travel Guides from Monday-Friday, 10-7pm.
We also have a fun treasure hunt running throughout the week. Starting Monday, if you collect four free asterisk pin badges from different locations around Milan, you can show them at the kiosk to receive a free guide. The locations are:
Pasticceria Cucchi
10 Corso Como
Oslo Made In Heaven
Frab's Magazines
The Wallpaper* kiosk is at Via Tivoli, corner Via Rivoli