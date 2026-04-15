This Milan Design Week, we are marking the return of the inimitable Wallpaper* Travel Guides.

Twenty years after their launch, Wallpaper* returns with four brand new Travel Guides. Fully revised with one-of-a-kind intel for the design-conscious traveller, the series launches with guides to four of the world’s most stylish, culturally active and exciting cities: Milan, Paris, New York City, and London.

Each of the beautifully produced pocket-sized books has been curated by a Wallpaper* writer, intimately familiar with their destination’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, hotels, cafes, restaurants, bars and retail experiences – as well as ideas for culture-rich weekend excursions.

The Wallpaper* Kiosk at Milan Design Week

And to mark the occasion, we are taking over one of the city's flower kiosks as a Wallpaper* Travel Guides shop. Our kiosk has been designed by long-term Wallpaper* collaborators, architecture practice DWA , who were inspired by the Milan Travel Guide’s shade of yellow and the city’s iconic flower – and newspaper-vending spots.

We also commissioned leading Milanese design studio NM3 to create a series of furniture to complement the books. The result is a trio of benches and a book display in the studio’s distinctive design language, based on zinc-plated iron panels in minimalistic arrangements. Responding to the Wallpaper* Travel Guides, the furniture is imagined to elevate and complement the books, and will enhance the visitors’ kiosk experience.

If you're in town for the week, be sure to come and buy your guide to Milan from 20th-24th April. Purchase all four guides and receive a custom Wallpaper* tote bag. And keep an eye on our socials for our chance to pick up a free guide.

The Wallpaper* Travel Guides will be available to buy from the Wallpaper Store from April 20th or at the Wallpaper* Milan Kiosk at Via Tivoli 8, Milan, Italy. 20-24 April 2026.