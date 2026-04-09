Welcome to the May issue, in which we herald the design year's crowning moment by casting a judicious eye over the slew of projects bringing Milan's annual gathering of the creative industries to scintillating life. Salone del Mobile has been consistently growing its cultural offering in the past few years, on a mission to become not only a trade fair but a must-visit destination. And this year sees the introductions of two important changes to the fairscape: Salone Raritas, dedicated to collectible design, and a section for contract curated by OMA. Set to debut in 2027, it's soft-launched this year, a further sign of Salone's clear purpose to be part of the global conversation about the ever-shifting purpose of the design industry.

With this in mind, we've cast our editorial net even wider this year. Whether it's a collaboration between the doyenne of LA design Kelly Wearstler and H&M Home, or Milan-based designers NM3 and Visionnaire, connections and creative conversations have never felt so beguiling. Gallotti & Radice celebrate 70 years as the masters of glass with a series of new commissions; Bethan Laura Wood reimagines a classic Baccarat chandelier; and Kvadrat pays homage to one of the textile world's unsung heroes, Dutch weaver Frans Dijkmeijer. And if all that leaves you in need of a pick-me-up, we've asked our design friends and fellow caffeine addicts for their pick of Milan's caffetterie.

This year, our commitment to celebrating Milan is two-fold, as also joining the thousands of design lovers flocking to the city for the fair will be four brand new Wallpaper* Travel Guides – chic, pocket-sized compendiums of everything the design-conscious traveller needs when stepping out in New York City, London, Paris and (where else?) Milan. Guides will be available to purchase throughout Milan Design Week at our dedicated kiosk, located at the corner of Via Rivoli and Via Tivoli.

Lastly, we would like to congratulate our long-standing contributing editor, and resident Italophile, Nick Vinson, for being awarded a prestigious Cavalierer dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia by the Italian president Sergio Mattarella in recognition of his comprehensive knowledge and promotion of Italian design and style. Bravo, Nick!

The May 2026 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today