French designer Christophe Delcourt's latest creation for Baxter celebrates the spectacular organic motifs of Grove marble. This material is distinguished by its complex layered colours: across its dense background of warm brown and ochre tones runs a network of fine dark veins, a pattern recalling tobacco leaves or ancient weathered tree trunks. The stone is also dotted with softly defined milky white and ivory areas, resembling lichen growing on branches, or a dusting of snow on a barren forest floor.

Named ‘Zaho’ (after the Arabic word for ‘splendour’, ‘brightness’, or ‘radiance’), the new table lets the eye-catching Grove marble shine thanks to its subtle construction, with legs that unfold like pages of a book. Each angle reveals a unique shape and marble pattern.

(Image credit: Courtesy Baxter)

‘Assembled in a corolla shape, the panels form an architecture like a millefeuille, sometimes with sharp edges, sometimes with soft, rounded lines,’ write the collaborators. ‘A base like a building, as light as it is monumental.’

The table is brushed with waterproof protective oil to ensure it survives long dinner parties intact, and is also available in a range of other, paler stones, including White Travertino and Bianco Gioia marble.

Delcourt is well-versed in highlighting the beauty of natural materials through his furniture designs: among his previous works for the brand is the ‘Lana’ table series, which showcased a matte Wildflower beige marble from Sicily.

baxter.it

christophedelcourt.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors