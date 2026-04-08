Christophe Delcourt's new table for Baxter has legs that unfold like the pages of a book

‘Zaho’ table, by Christophe Delcourt, for Baxter is among our Salone del Mobile 2026 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale now

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Salone del Mobile furniture preview
(Image credit: Courtesy)

French designer Christophe Delcourt's latest creation for Baxter celebrates the spectacular organic motifs of Grove marble. This material is distinguished by its complex layered colours: across its dense background of warm brown and ochre tones runs a network of fine dark veins, a pattern recalling tobacco leaves or ancient weathered tree trunks. The stone is also dotted with softly defined milky white and ivory areas, resembling lichen growing on branches, or a dusting of snow on a barren forest floor.

Named ‘Zaho’ (after the Arabic word for ‘splendour’, ‘brightness’, or ‘radiance’), the new table lets the eye-catching Grove marble shine thanks to its subtle construction, with legs that unfold like pages of a book. Each angle reveals a unique shape and marble pattern.

Salone del Mobile 2026: Baxter marble table

(Image credit: Courtesy Baxter)

‘Assembled in a corolla shape, the panels form an architecture like a millefeuille, sometimes with sharp edges, sometimes with soft, rounded lines,’ write the collaborators. ‘A base like a building, as light as it is monumental.’

The table is brushed with waterproof protective oil to ensure it survives long dinner parties intact, and is also available in a range of other, paler stones, including White Travertino and Bianco Gioia marble.

Delcourt is well-versed in highlighting the beauty of natural materials through his furniture designs: among his previous works for the brand is the ‘Lana’ table series, which showcased a matte Wildflower beige marble from Sicily.

baxter.it
christophedelcourt.com

Léa Teuscher

Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.