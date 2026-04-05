Like a poker player concealing its hand strength or a chessmaster’s confusing quiet moves and tactical maneuvers, this sophisticated games table by Armani Casa has plenty of tricks hidden up its sleeves.

An art deco-inspired ebony wood table covered in luxurious taupe leather, it features a central top that rotates to reveal a checkered playing surface in ebony and mable wood. Two side drawers are used to store the chess and checkers pieces, while each corner hides a pull-out cup holder.

‘Borgonuovo’ games table by Armani Casa

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

Named after the Milanese street where Giorgio Armani lived, it epitomises Armani Casa’s focus on exquisite materials and careful detailing. These include satin-finished light brass edging and elements such as the cup holder tabs, which are decorated with the house’s circular monogram, composed of a stylized G and A, reminiscent of a yin and yang symbol.

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

The art deco palette, leather top and triangular legs also nod to one of the Giorgio Armani’s greatest source of inspiration, the work of French designer Jean-Michel Frank: ‘I deeply admire Frank for his way with shapes and materials, the sense of elegance his work emanates,’ he said in an interview with Paul Smith for Wallpaper* in 2022. ‘It is something I always look at for Armani Casa.’ Both shared a taste for plain-lined but sumptuous furniture made of the best materials.

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

You could pair ‘Borgonuovo’ with Armani Casa’s ‘Sir’ backgammon set, clad in blue leather printed with the house’s monogram and containing chips in a marble-effect blue and sage green bioresin; or its ‘Tale’ tarot cards, featuring Armani clothes as well as furniture, fabrics, wallpapers and accessories.

Armani Casa has always had a playful streak: previous game-inspired designs include an ebonized oak card table with folding sleeves; a graphic walnut and lacquer side table with stripy square legs; and a large plaid decorated with a chessboard in ivory and brown and accompanying folding felt chess pieces.

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