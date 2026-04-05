This games table pairs Armani Casa's playful streak with art deco inspirations
‘Borgonuovo’ games table, by Armani Casa, is among our Salone del Mobile 2026 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 09 April
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Like a poker player concealing its hand strength or a chessmaster’s confusing quiet moves and tactical maneuvers, this sophisticated games table by Armani Casa has plenty of tricks hidden up its sleeves.
An art deco-inspired ebony wood table covered in luxurious taupe leather, it features a central top that rotates to reveal a checkered playing surface in ebony and mable wood. Two side drawers are used to store the chess and checkers pieces, while each corner hides a pull-out cup holder.
‘Borgonuovo’ games table by Armani Casa
Named after the Milanese street where Giorgio Armani lived, it epitomises Armani Casa’s focus on exquisite materials and careful detailing. These include satin-finished light brass edging and elements such as the cup holder tabs, which are decorated with the house’s circular monogram, composed of a stylized G and A, reminiscent of a yin and yang symbol.
The art deco palette, leather top and triangular legs also nod to one of the Giorgio Armani’s greatest source of inspiration, the work of French designer Jean-Michel Frank: ‘I deeply admire Frank for his way with shapes and materials, the sense of elegance his work emanates,’ he said in an interview with Paul Smith for Wallpaper* in 2022. ‘It is something I always look at for Armani Casa.’ Both shared a taste for plain-lined but sumptuous furniture made of the best materials.
You could pair ‘Borgonuovo’ with Armani Casa’s ‘Sir’ backgammon set, clad in blue leather printed with the house’s monogram and containing chips in a marble-effect blue and sage green bioresin; or its ‘Tale’ tarot cards, featuring Armani clothes as well as furniture, fabrics, wallpapers and accessories.
Armani Casa has always had a playful streak: previous game-inspired designs include an ebonized oak card table with folding sleeves; a graphic walnut and lacquer side table with stripy square legs; and a large plaid decorated with a chessboard in ivory and brown and accompanying folding felt chess pieces.
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Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.