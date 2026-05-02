Come into our parlour, it’s time to play perfectly designed games
These sophisticated games up the ante in the post-prandial parlour pastime department
Plato, no less, is credited with the wonderful statement that ‘you can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation'. So, in our era of atomised disassociation, we are delighted to witness the re-emergence of board games into polite and casual society. There's nothing like a bit of healthy fury over backgammon or mahjong to flex friends into foes, and hopefully back again. Consider board games as a form of stress testing the moral turpitude of people you feel you know.
The board games we feature here are objects of exquisite beauty, such that one will look after the numerous counters and not let the dog run off with the bishop (we're talking chess here). The craftsmanship involved verges on the maniacal. Each bears testament to the glorious folly of humankind that such care and precision should be dedicated to the post-prandial parlour pastime. There is nothing remotely trivial about these pursuits. This is serious fun.
Our great design luminaries of the last century knew that to play was to understand oneself, one's companions and the world around us with greater clarity. The Bauhaus doctrine, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Eameses, Isamu Noguchi, Memphis – these pioneers all understood that unlocking the light in a heart was to enable the stirring of the soul and the soaring of the mind simultaneously.
‘We have come to really enjoy playing games with friends,' says Nick Vinson, the mind behind this extravaganza. ‘All our competitive natures come out. Some of our playmates get exposed as cheats (they know who they are, but we're too polite to shame them here), and sometimes we get mean and nasty with each other!' Take it from us, board games might just be the most adult fun you can have with your clothes on.
Photography assistants: Riccardo Ruffolo, Angelo Pana. Retouching: Milk Post Production
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo recently returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as global design director, and is now serving as its design critic.