Plato, no less, is credited with the wonderful statement that ‘you can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation'. So, in our era of atomised disassociation, we are delighted to witness the re-emergence of board games into polite and casual society. There's nothing like a bit of healthy fury over backgammon or mahjong to flex friends into foes, and hopefully back again. Consider board games as a form of stress testing the moral turpitude of people you feel you know.

Sterling silver, ebony and sycamore backgammon set, by Puiforcat. ‘Doge’ table, by Carlo Scarpa, for Cassina (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

‘Our great design luminaries of the last century knew that to play was to understand oneself, one’s companions and the world around us with greater clarity’ Plato

Venezia leather and brass solitaire set, by Berluti. ‘Ginger’ chaise longue in leather and chrome, by Antonio Citterio, for Flexform (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

The board games we feature here are objects of exquisite beauty, such that one will look after the numerous counters and not let the dog run off with the bishop (we're talking chess here). The craftsmanship involved verges on the maniacal. Each bears testament to the glorious folly of humankind that such care and precision should be dedicated to the post-prandial parlour pastime. There is nothing remotely trivial about these pursuits. This is serious fun.

Our great design luminaries of the last century knew that to play was to understand oneself, one's companions and the world around us with greater clarity. The Bauhaus doctrine, Frank Lloyd Wright, the Eameses, Isamu Noguchi, Memphis – these pioneers all understood that unlocking the light in a heart was to enable the stirring of the soul and the soaring of the mind simultaneously.

Enigme à tics games table in wenge, by Jean Nouvel, for Bottega Ghianda (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

‘We have come to really enjoy playing games with friends,' says Nick Vinson, the mind behind this extravaganza. ‘All our competitive natures come out. Some of our playmates get exposed as cheats (they know who they are, but we're too polite to shame them here), and sometimes we get mean and nasty with each other!' Take it from us, board games might just be the most adult fun you can have with your clothes on.

Photography assistants: Riccardo Ruffolo, Angelo Pana. Retouching: Milk Post Production

‘Atout d’Hermès’ games table in oak; ‘Couvertures Nouvelles’ playing cards, both by Hermès (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

Mahjong set, by Giobagnara x Poltrona Frau. ‘Ceo Cube’ table, by Lella and Massimo Vignelli, for Poltrona Frau (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

Brass dominoes set, by Carl Auböck, from Abask. ‘Gabbiano’ table, by Pierluigi Ghianda, for Bottega Ghianda. ‘Monk’ chair in American walnut and Tobacco leather, by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, for Molteni & C (Image credit: Photography Alessandro Sorci. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)