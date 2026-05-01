There are wine weekends, and then there is something altogether more transportive: a kind of vinous altitude adjustment where place, palate and people align in a way that lingers long after the last glass is drained. High up in the Ötztal Alps, the annual Wein am Berg gathering in Sölden, hosted by the quietly luxurious Das Central hotel has, for 23 years, honed that alchemy into an art form.

At first glance, the proposition sounds deceptively simple: a long weekend devoted to prestige local wines and great Michelin-Star-level food. But this is no hotel-bound tasting junket. Here, the experience is deliberately immersive, pulling you up the mountain – quite literally – into a rarefied environment where the rules of flavour seem to shift. The slopes, still brushed with plenty of late-season snow, become both playground and laboratory; here, one's skis are as essential as the corkscrews.

Fine wine at 3,000 metres

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

The rhythm of the weekend is set early. Mornings begin with the crisp hush of alpine air, skis carving across a challenging piste that has hosted world championship races. It’s a setting that sharpens the senses before a single drop of wine has passed your lips. By midday, you’re unclipping your boots and stepping into a tasting that feels less like a static line-up and more like a curated conversation between terroirs.

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

Austria, quite rightly, takes centre stage. This is, after all, a country whose wines have quietly surged into the upper echelons of global respect. Producers from the Wachau, Kamptal and Burgenland pour with a confidence born of precision and heritage. Grüner Veltliner shows its many personalities: peppery, textural, quietly powerful - while Rieslings hum with crystalline acidity and brightness. Among the standouts, the Blanc de Blancs from Weingut Bründlmayer offers a compelling reminder that Austria’s sparkling wines can stand shoulder to shoulder with more famous counterparts. Such effervescent prowess sits wonderfully alongside a majestic, highly complex vintage Cabernet Sauvignon from Leberl and a brace of extraordinary wines from winemaker, Paul Achs: a rich and detailed Chardonnay, and a delicate-yet-refined Pinot Noir Reserve.

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

And yet, the joy here lies in the entire European wine dialogue. Champagne, deep-hued Bordeaux, Sauternes, Spanish Tempranillo and Portuguese Tinto are not parachuted in as trophy bottles but woven into the overall narrative. A glass of Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve, tasted at 3,000 metres, becomes something subtly different: brighter, more citrus-driven, its well-structured richness dialled back in favour of precision. A liberal pour of 20-year-old Niepoort Moscatel sweetens things up. There’s a curious phenomenon at play: altitude seems to soften the perception of carbonation while amplifying freshness and zest. It’s not just a talking point; it’s a sensory recalibration.

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

That idea, wine behaving differently in extremis - is at the heart of the event’s appeal. It invites you to reconsider bottles you thought you knew. A Chardonnay, all sun-warmed fruit and buttery richness at sea level, tightens its frame here, the oak stepping back to reveal a more citrus-led profile. A classic Bordeaux gains a certain linearity, its tannins feeling more structural than standoffish. For the enthusiast, it’s a masterclass without the classroom. Of course, no serious wine gathering exists in isolation from food, and this is where Wein am Berg truly flexes.

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

Alongside the traditional and simple raclette: stringy, molten hot and utterly delightful in the alpine air, the culinary line-up reads like a who’s who of contemporary gastronomy. Among them, is Andy Beynon of Behind - his Michelin-starred, counter-dining concept in Hackney, London - brings a deft, seafood-led sensibility that feels almost rebellious this far from the coast. His dishes, precise and quietly inventive, act as both foil and amplifier to the wines, proving that pairing is as much about contrast as it is about harmony.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

Elsewhere, international chefs, such as Dennis Ilies & Janina Trogisch from the two-Michelin-starred Tannenhof Hotel in the Tyrol, layer in their own interpretations, creating a rolling feast that moves from rustic alpine comfort to haute cuisine without ever feeling disjointed. It’s indulgent, certainly, but never gratuitous. Each plate feels considered, part of a broader narrative that celebrates provenance and craft.

Hovering above it all, both physically and metaphorically, is the ominous Ice Q, the striking, glass-clad restaurant also owned by Das Central. Perched like a futuristic outpost on the mountain, it’s as much architectural statement as dining destination. Many will recognise it from its cameo in the 2016 James Bond film, Spectre, where, as the fictional Hoffler Klinik, it provided the backdrop for one of the film’s more tense sequences. In reality, the drama here is of a more pleasurable kind: breathtaking, sweeping alpine views paired with plates that marry precision with a sense of place.

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

Evenings drift into a gentle decadence. Back at Das Central, the atmosphere shifts from the exhilaration of the slopes to something more intimate. Aside nursing the stresses of the slopes in the world class spa facilities, complete with a -100c Cryotherapy treatment room, Producers mingle with guests and there’s a sense of community that transcends the usual transactional nature of tastings. You’re not just sampling; you’re engaging, learning, and occasionally being challenged.

What makes Wein am Berg so compelling is its refusal to be pinned down as a single thing. It’s a skiing trip, yes (though non-skiers are still more than welcome on the piste,) a wine festival, certainly. A gastronomic showcase, without question. But more than that, it’s an exploration of context: how environment shapes perception, how altitude can redraw the map of flavour and how shared experiences deepen appreciation.

(Image credit: Rudi Wyhlidal)

After 23 years, one imagines it would be easy for such an event to become formulaic. Instead, it feels vibrant and excitable, anchored by its setting but open to evolution. Perhaps that’s the real secret: the mountain itself. It imposes a certain perspective, a reminder that even the most familiar pleasures can reveal new facets when viewed from a different height.

As you descend for the final time, legs pleasantly tired, palate quietly recalibrated, there’s a lingering sense that you’ve experienced something more than the sum of its parts. Wein am Berg doesn’t just showcase great bottles; it recontextualises them. And in doing so, it offers a rare gift: the chance to taste, quite literally, on a different level.

Bookings are now open for Wein am Berg 2027, (22-25 April) with packages from €2100 for the full event experience. Details available from weinamberg.at

Staying there: Das Central Hotel, Sölden offers double rooms from €250 per person per night Solden-central.com