Each May, the Liechtenstein family opens the doors of its medieval Austrian castle, Schloss Hollenegg, to the public. Inside, nestled among layered period interiors – including a Renaissance courtyard and a Baroque church – visitors encounter contemporary works by established and emerging designers alongside historical objects from the castle’s own collection, all united by a shared theme.

The castle has been in the Liechtenstein family's care for two centuries. Each year, non-profit cultural institution Schloss Hollenegg for Design transforms it into a space for design research, critical thinking and experimentation (Image credit: Leonhard Hilzensauer)

During his residency at Schloss Hollenegg, Ildar Wafin collaborated with Vienna historic silversmith Vaugoin to create a silver centrepiece with three bells handcrafted in 925 sterling silver using the lost-wax casting technique (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

‘This is the last of a series of exhibitions dedicated to materials,’ explains Italian-born curator and the event’s founder Alice Stori Liechtenstein. ‘After exploring glass, ceramics, wood and textiles, metal seemed the perfect choice. Metals are the building blocks of our planet and literally hold our world together.'

Artist Lea Liebl has created cyanotype negative imprints of the castle’s windows on coated aluminium plates (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

For ‘Element: Metal’, Stori Liechtenstein has pulled an array of metal objects from the castle’s historic collections – from silver tableware and ornamental pieces to weaponry and architectural fittings – offering insight into the material culture of past centuries. Alongside these storied objects are contemporary works by designers and artists selected for their ‘exceptional craftsmanship, original conceptual approaches, and responsible engagement with the material’. It's hard to imagine a more romantic setting.

Schloss Hollenegg: design's most poetic experimental residence

Made from two of Hydro's extruded aluminium profiles, the ‘Prøve’ light by Max Lamb is named after the Norwegian word for 'test' or 'sample’, reflecting a process-driven investigation into the limits of die making (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Born in Milan and raised in Bologna, Stori Liechtenstein founded Schloss Hollenegg for Design in 2015. Each May, the non-profit cultural institution transforms the 21,500 sq ft, 52-room castle – which has belonged to her husband Alfred Liechtenstein’s family for two centuries – into a space for design research, critical thinking and experimentation. Alongside the annual exhibition, the institution runs a residency programme that provides emerging designers with the opportunity to develop new work within this unique historic context.

Japanese metal artist Junko Mori, who was a designer in residence at Schloss Hollenegg in summer 2025, has created this work that draws on close observation of natural structures and growth and is realised through the assembly of many individually hand-forged elements (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Also by Mori, this series of hand-forged mild steel and cast silver frames was made following her stay in Hollenegg, where she took countless photographs – the act of framing beautiful details of the castle became a catalyst for this project (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Of the 18 designers and artists featured in the exhibition, 12 spent time at Schloss Hollenegg during the summer and autumn of 2025, developing site-specific pieces. Finnish jewellery designer Ildar Wafin, sponsored by the Finnland Institut in Germany, collaborated with historic Viennese silversmith Jarosinski & Vaugoin to produce an unusual silver table bell that pays homage to the bells in the castle’s church tower. Its sinuous shape nods to the centuries-old Canadian vine that climbs the courtyard walls.

This site-specific piece by TransArts students Luise Lutz and Michels Strümpf, who work as an artist duo in Vienna, is a ladder made of aluminium tubes and steel cable that extends over the castle's roof and into the inner courtyard (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Elsewhere, Japanese artist Junko Mori, supported by her gallery Adrian Sassoon, has been developing the concept of the frame; American fine artist Elliott Hundley, with support from Friedman Benda, has created a chandelier and mirror for Henriette’s bedroom; while Lithuanian designer Mantas Lesauskas has created a chess board.

Meanwhile, designers Hannah Kuhlmann, Anna Zimmermann and Soft Baroque, supported by Copenhagen-based art and design gallery Etage Projects, have brought recent metal works to the exhibition.

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For the first time, the institution has partnered with aluminium and energy company Hydro, which is presenting three projects, by Max Lamb, Philippe Malouin and Sabine Marcelis – works developed to showcase Hydro’s Circal 100R recycled aluminium made from post-consumer scrap. At a time when designers are increasingly reconsidering how materials are sourced, reused and preserved, metal offers a particularly rich lens through which to explore ideas of permanence, repair and transformation.

‘Today we frame recycling as an environmental necessity, but in the past, reuse was simply part of everyday life’ Alice Stori Liechtenstein

Sabine Marcelis' extruded aluminium 'Orbit' light was made in collaboration with Hydro (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

‘Today we frame recycling as an environmental necessity, but in the past reuse was simply part of everyday life,’ reflects Stori Liechtenstein. ‘Materials were expensive, labour-intensive and difficult to source, so objects were rarely discarded. They were repaired, adapted, melted down or repurposed over generations. This creates a natural dialogue between the contemporary aluminium works and the historic interiors of Schloss Hollenegg. While the new projects openly address sustainability and circularity, the historical objects reveal a long tradition of material care and longevity.’

For Schloss Hollenegg, designer Mantas Lesauskas has created an aluminium tray as a chessboard and a full set of chess pieces, inspired by decorative elements of the castle (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

In another first, Schloss Hollenegg has also partnered with the TransArts department of the University of Applied Arts Vienna (Die Angewandte), offering seven students – Jordi Albers, Klemens Hegen, Lea Liebl, Elena Riener, Luise Lutz & Michels Strümpf, and Lorenzo Zerbini – the opportunity to develop work for the exhibition.

‘The boundaries between design, applied arts, collectible design and art have been slowly dissolving – these disciplines are all part of the same cultural ecosystem’ Alice Stori Liechtenstein

‘I see much more overlap and, for me, the boundaries between design, applied arts, collectible design and art have been slowly dissolving,’ says Stori Lichtenstein, reflecting on how the design landscape has shifted since the institution’s founding 11 years ago. ‘I think categorisations are useful to understand what we are talking about, but ultimately these disciplines are all part of the same cultural ecosystem.

‘I have always been interested in the narrative potential of objects and, in recent years, I have concentrated more on how to present them in engaging ways for the public,’ she continues. ‘Collectible and experimental design are, more than ever, wonderful vehicles for engaging with contemporary material culture.’

'Element: Metal' runs at Schloss Hollenegg Castle until 31 May 2026

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Elliott Hundley's 'Scythian' pendant light is built on a found scythe that functions as its armature. The assemblage combines metal, glass, plastic, and neon into a dense, theatrical composition that recalls a mythological stage set (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

German designer Hannah Kuhlmann's stainless steel wall lamp is made like a garment: cut and folded before being TIG-welded and high-polished to highlight the seams. The lamp is switched on and off by a gentle pull on a freshwater baroque pearl (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Also from Elliot Hundley, the 'Polyxena' mirror takes its title from the Trojan princess sacrificed at Achilles’ tomb in Euripides’ tragedy, Hekabe. The foliage recalls the leaves poured over the dead girl, evoking both mourning and ritual (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

In this installation, Vienna-based multi-disciplinary artist Jordi Albers nods to the castle's Catholic heritage by exploring the intersection of religious ritual and contemporary self-care (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Work by Junko Mori (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Inspired by the gradual decline of the sequoia tree at Schloss Hollenegg, visual artist Lorenzo Zerbini created this mobile made from copper casts of the tree’s fallen needles – making the fragile and transient into something permanent (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

This wall-mounted piece by Soft Baroque is created by simply making cuts in a 10mm plate of aluminium, and then using heat and muscle to pull structure and function out of the 2D plane. It's powder-coated and finished with polished stainless balls, where fixings are needed; no aluminium is added or removed (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

Vienna-based artist Klemens Hegen created this site-specific freestanding sculpture out of curved aluminium tubes and black leather loops with handles sourced from decommissioned ÖBB trains (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)

British-Canadian designer created this modular shelving using Hydro's extruded aluminium profiles. In 'T-Board', a single extruded aluminium profile can serve as both a leg and a surface (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger)