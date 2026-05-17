Inside Wallpaper's epic New York Design Week party with Hello Human and Public Records
We headed to Brooklyn Friday night to celebrate New York's diverse creative scene – and dance the night away
Wallpaper* editors know a thing or two about design. We also know how to have a good time. Friday night, Wallpaper* teamed up with communications and storytelling platform Hello Human, and the Brooklyn-based cultural space, Public Records, to throw what was arguably the party of New York Design Week.
As soon as the sun went down, guests from across New York’s creative scene flocked to Brooklyn’s industrial Gowanus neighbourhood to celebrate in style. At Public Records – housed in an early 20th-century warehouse that originally served as the headquarters of the ASPCA – guests queued to mingle over mezcal cocktails (courtesy Oaxaca-based distillery Rosaluna); mill around the venue’s tree-shaded courtyard; and, of course, dance the night away to one of the best sound systems in town.
The beating heart of the evening was Public Records’ Upstairs listening lounge, which included a site-specific installation of 13 independent makers co-curated by Wallpaper* and Hello Human. Los Angeles-based studio Ah Um showcased two ambient lighting features, while husband-and-wife duo ALMa Design Studio displayed their Huipil vase, which draws inspiration from a traditional woven garment worn by Indigenous communities in Mexico. A foldable, metallic mirror by Elena Mahno merged geometry and art, while Kalon Studios presented a series of seating and tables made from gleaming steel and stone.
Innovative lighting set the ambiance in the sultry space, including designs from Brooklyn-based Ladies & Gentlemen Studio, who displayed a dramatic timber floorlamp, and Liyang Zhang, whose minimal paper piece takes the shape of a folded garment. Other creatives to be discovered Upstairs included Lichen, NoN Studio, oforo, Platform Studio, Thomas Yang, Vy Voi and Studio Baldo.
The pieces were in symphony with the creative ambiance – and a backdrop of an immersive soundscape, courtesy DJs Francis Harris (a co-founder of Public Records) and Dor Levi, who spun records upstairs. Later in the evening, the Sound Room hosted a techno night with Berlin and London-based DJ Irene Amnes; Los Angeles-based artist ONYVAA and Minimal Wave Records founder Veronika Vasicka spinning into the wee hours of the morning.
Inside Wallpaper's party with Hello Human and Public Records
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.