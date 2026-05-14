New York Design Week 2026 is back in full swing and the Wallpaper* team is here (including members from across the pond!) for the action. From 14-20 May, we’ll be criss-crossing the city to bring you live reportage from the hundreds of shows, debuts and parties popping up around the Big Apple. If you’re in town, be sure to bookmark this page (and our handy-dandy map of happenings) for NYCxDesign, the city's official design celebration, as well as news straight from the city's hottest showroom and galleries; the convention floor of ICFF; plus the sophomore edition of Afternoon Light. Also not to miss, our takeover of everyone’s favourite magazine store, Casa, with our newly-released travel guides, including a special edition devoted to New York. Get it while it’s hot.
Meet the editors
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design and more New York Design Weeks than she can count.
For the last decade, Olly Mason has brought a unique design perspective to Wallpaper* through her styling work and oversight of the magazine's interior section. Her longstanding relationships with designers and brands have provided invaluable insight into the global design culture and conversation.
Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, photographer and creative consultant based in New York City. His writing has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, Galerie and Dezeen, as well as his own travel-focused newsletter, Far-Flung Corners.
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer covering architecture and design. He's the author of Crafting Character, a monograph about Czech architecture firm Chybik Kristof, and a co-author of Vincenzo De Cotiis's Interiors book. Madlener has also curated exhibitions on tool theory, contemporary glass and counterfeit culture.
Here’s what to see at NYCxDesign 2026, according to our editors
New York Design Week is a multi-borough affair, making it tricky to decide what might be worth a look. To make your life easier, we’ve identified some of the top things to do and see during New York Design Week. Here’s what’s on our radar, from fairs to showroom open-houses to museum exhibitions.
‘The Espasso Apartment': Office of Tangible Space and VERSO come together
Office of Tangible Space and VERSO present an exploration of the enduring nature of creative influence. The exhibition pairs work by contemporary designers with historic design pieces to reflect on the continuity of ideas across time and propose that innovation is never created in isolation, but shaped by precedent, process, and lived experience.
‘The Espasso Apartment’ - found upstairs of the VERSO x Office of Tangible Space exhibition - showcases Brazilian and South American design amongst other international designers:
Featuring works by: Etel Carmona, Arthur Casas, Color Atelier, ETEL, Kat Howard, Kawabi
Fernando Mendes, Claudia Moreira Salles, Carlos Motta, Oscar Niemeyer, Office of Tangible Space, Sergio Rodrigues, Ronald Sasson, Giuseppe Scapinelli, Peter St. Lawrence, Joaquim Tenreiro, Waves and Frequencies, Jorge Zalszupin
Writer Olly Mason
144 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
A Snøhetta Soirée
There’s a truism about architects: they work hard and they play hard. That's why when I heard Snøhetta was having a housewarming to celebrate their new offices in Brooklyn last night, I couldn’t resist. As far as architecture offices go, this is one of the most impressive I’ve seen, with a prime Dumbo location (I had to swim through tourists snapping selfies in front of the Manhattan Bridge to get in), a roof terrace and an airy open plan illuminated by a skylight and (for the night anyway) a disco ball. Architects and design professionals mingled with journos over wine and snacks. Other notable cameos: Bjarke Ingels (a Dumbo neighbour) and a drag performer.
Kvadrat launches new accessories with Raf Simons
Out of the hundreds of textile collaborations out there, none carry quite the same IYKYK notoriety of Raf Simons’ ongoing partnership with Danish company Kvadrat. I still cherish my pebbly bouclé tote bag from 2014 (the first year of the collection) and we recently gave Simons’ adorable kids collection a Wallpaper* design award.
Last night at Kvadrat’s Madison Avenue flagship, the brand revealed the latest drop of Raf Simons merch, which includes new textiles (including a buttery-soft waffle-weave velvet, inspired by the checkerboard patterns of the Viennese Secession movement) as well as fashion accessories including a baseball cap, toiletry bag and – my personal favourite – a pair of slippers. Get ‘em while they’re hot here.