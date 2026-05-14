New York Design Week 2026 is back in full swing and the Wallpaper* team is here (including members from across the pond!) for the action. From 14-20 May, we’ll be criss-crossing the city to bring you live reportage from the hundreds of shows, debuts and parties popping up around the Big Apple. If you’re in town, be sure to bookmark this page (and our handy-dandy map of happenings) for NYCxDesign , the city's official design celebration, as well as news straight from the city's hottest showroom and galleries; the convention floor of ICFF ; plus the sophomore edition of Afternoon Light. Also not to miss, our takeover of everyone’s favourite magazine store, Casa , with our newly-released travel guides , including a special edition devoted to New York . Get it while it’s hot.

Meet the editors

Anna Fixsen U.S. Editor Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design and more New York Design Weeks than she can count.

Olly Mason Head of Interiors For the last decade, Olly Mason has brought a unique design perspective to Wallpaper* through her styling work and oversight of the magazine's interior section. Her longstanding relationships with designers and brands have provided invaluable insight into the global design culture and conversation.

Dan Howarth Freelance journalist Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, photographer and creative consultant based in New York City. His writing has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper*, Galerie and Dezeen, as well as his own travel-focused newsletter, Far-Flung Corners.

Adrian Madlener Freelance journalist Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer covering architecture and design. He's the author of Crafting Character, a monograph about Czech architecture firm Chybik Kristof, and a co-author of Vincenzo De Cotiis's Interiors book. Madlener has also curated exhibitions on tool theory, contemporary glass and counterfeit culture.

Here’s what to see at NYCxDesign 2026, according to our editors

(Image credit: Gregory Wikstrom, courtesy of Afternoon Light)

New York Design Week is a multi-borough affair, making it tricky to decide what might be worth a look. To make your life easier, we’ve identified some of the top things to do and see during New York Design Week. Here’s what’s on our radar, from fairs to showroom open-houses to museum exhibitions.