Gallery Fumi has settled into New York for a cosy three-month residency, marking the London design gallery’s longest-ever US exhibition. Nestled into a Tribeca building designed by Herzog & de Meuron , and near sculptor Anish Kapoor ’s mirrored landmark, Galerie56 serves as Gallery Fumi’s temporary home for a show on view in two parts through July 2026.

With a New York residency, founders Sam Pratt and Valerio Capo deepen Gallery Fumi’s US presence following successful activations in Los Angeles and Chicago. ‘We have long-lasting relationships with US clients who are collectors as well as interior designers who keep coming to us because they are always thirsty for something new,’ Capo tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Scott Frances.)

One such client is New York architect Lee F. Mindel, who opened Galerie56 in 2022 and encouraged the duo to take up residence in the gallery. After participating in countless art and design fairs, Pratt and Capo knew the idea would give them what they currently crave the most: the luxury of time for discovery and connection. ‘We're a little bit sick of the fair concept, which is, let's say, maximum a week, most times shorter,’ says Pratt. ‘With this [residency,] we can really engage with people and meet new people. People can come multiple times. So, it just made sense.’

The first part’s theme — ‘Materials of Joy’ — is a nod to Gallery Fumi’s debut show circa 2008 titled ‘Materialism’. With 51 works by more than 15 artists and designers, the exhibition embodies Gallery Fumi’s dedication to handcrafted pieces created with wide-ranging materials and techniques. ‘It gives a good taste of what we do,’ says Capo. ‘We've always had the fascination of materials, of processes, of the handmade — all the works are made by our artists and designers in the studio. It’s a bit of our motto; the works have to be made by them.’

(Image credit: Scott Frances.)

New works drawing attention include artist Sam Orlando Miller’s large-scale mirror with geometric complexity. Francesco Perini displays oak-and-quartzite fused furnishings guided by Tuscan marquetry techniques, while ceramicist Johannes Nagel showcases fresh pieces in glazed gold and lustre fired directly onto the ceramic.

Playing with light and motion, San Francisco-based Jesse Schlesinger features new carved wood works coated in iridescent, high-gloss automotive paint. Fueling a similar dialogue while also toying with space, studio Voukenas Petrides unveils Volumetric Console, a table made using a wax model as a temporary barrier between a gypsum mold and molten metal.

(Image credit: Scott Frances.)

Other works give upcycled materials a new life, from British duo Jamesplumb’s functional floor light featuring old copper pipes to Lukas Wegwerth’s broken ceramics reconnected by salt crystals . Expect to also see Study O Portable’s trompe-l’œil furniture made of erasers and much more.

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‘With what we do — materialism, materials — it's really helpful for people to see and touch,’ adds Pratt. ‘Images are great, but… running your hands across that table really does make a difference.’

Materials of Joy is on view through 23 May. The gallery’s second show featuring works by New York-based ceramic artist Jeremy Anderson will follow from 28 May to 8 July.