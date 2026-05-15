Infiniti launches the QX65, a sporting crossover with a coupé spirit

Infiniti might be a relatively youthful marque, but the Nissan-owned luxury brand is still looking to past glories when it comes to make a bigger splash. The new Infiniti QX65 is a case in point, a coupé-backed mid-sized (for the US, in any case) crossover SUV that shares some passing DNA with the 2002 Infiniti FX35 – sold in the UK as the V8-powered FX50S.

Infiniti QX65 (Image credit: Infiniti)

So how has the old impacted on the new? The QX65 is the sister car of the more conventional QX60, a three-row family SUV. It sits below the huge QX80, a ‘full size’ SUV in American parlance. Built in Tennessee, the new crossover is a traditional all-wheel-drive ICE-powered car that nevertheless is seeking to project a more dynamic image for the brand.

Taisuke Nakamura, head of global Infiniti design, and the QX65 (Image credit: Infiniti)

Wallpaper* spoke to Taisuke Nakamura, head of global Infiniti design, about the origins of the QX65 and what it means for future vehicles.

Infiniti QX65 (Image credit: Infiniti)

Wallpaper*: How does the new QX65 relate to the original Infiniti FX?

Taisuke Nakaumra: In our design archive, the FX is one of our greatest works – people still remember it. The QX65 is not an FX, but we wanted to maintain the same spirit. It’s a mid-sized SUV – somewhat surprisingly we didn’t already have a product in this segment.

The car is big enough to satisfy these buyers, with a very strong front end and slim piano key headlights with a 3D logo placed in the centre of the grille.

Infiniti QX65 (Image credit: Infiniti)

W*: Why did you choose a coupé-style profile?

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TN: The fastback silhouette gives the car a sense of speed. At Infiniti, our design language has an emotional component, like the dynamic arch of the roof with its chrome surround. It’s very powerful, yet elegant. There’s also practicality, with lots of rear space, although there’s some trade-off with being stylish, of course.

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W*: How are the forms of the body broken down into different elements?

TN: The lower part of the QX65’s body is all about robustness and strength. At the base, the trim is always black. Then we have unique 21-inch alloy wheels with diamond cut patterns. The two-tone cabin is an important part – you see the body in the middle as a very horizontal element.

This colour, Sunfire Red, was created especially for the QX65. It was inspired by the Nissan GT-R, as well as the rising sun on the ocean; it contains sparkling gold flakes.

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W*: What about the implementation of physical controls instead of screens?

TN: There are a lot of voices about screen operations – many people want far more intuitive ways of operating controls. We need to look closely at what information we provide on the screen. Our Infiniti dashboard interface is unique, with its moving tiles and gold elements that are also reflected in the physical stitching of the seats.

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W*: How does Infiniti express luxury in contemporary car design?

TN: It’s all about fit and finish and detail. For example, the wipers are hidden when not in use, although we’ve gone the opposite direction to having flush fonts and badges with our 3D modelled logo.

Inside, we have quilted stitching that gives a feeling of three-dimensional luxury, especially on the dashboard and the seats. This was inspired by Japanese culture, as if the seat is wearing the kimono. There’s a sense of seamlessness.

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Infiniti QX65, from $53,990 (Luxe model), $55,690 (Sport model), $62,590 (Autograph model), InfinitiUSA.com, @InfinitiUSA